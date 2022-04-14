WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's baseball team notched its third straight victory on Thursday afternoon.
The Cardinals built a lead in the middle innings and held off Ozark late to earn a 4-3 triumph in Central Ozark Conference action at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City improved to 9-8 on the season and are now 2-1 in the COC.
"I'm happy for the team to get this win," Cardinals coach Flave Darnell said in his postgame radio interview. "That's a good, solid Ozark team there. For us to be able to beat those guys, I'm proud of the team."
Both squads were deadlocked at 2-2 for the early portion of the game. However, Cade Wilson came through in the bottom of the fourth, putting the Cardinals on top with a sacrifice fly out to right field.
Then one inning later, Kenley Hood lifted a sac fly out to left as Webb City's advantage grew to 4-2.
"I'm really happy with those guys because that's something we have been preaching," Darnell said. "A guy at third with one out, get him in early in the count."
The Tigers threatened in the top of the seventh as an RBI double from Brody Baumann trimmed the deficit to one.
But the Cardinals' hard-throwing righty Walker Sweet induced a softly hit popup to left to end it.
Webb City's took care of business on the mound. Kaylor Darnell worked five solid innings, surrendering only two runs (one earned) on seven hits to go with one walk to pick up the win.
Darnell induced four flyouts and four groundouts before giving way to Sweet in the sixth. Sweet punched out two batters over two innings of one-run baseball to earn the save.
Also the 6-hole hitter, Darnell went 2 for 3 with a triple and a two-run single that came in the first inning. Jeremiah Leaming and Wilson accounted for the Cardinals other hits.
In fact, Wilson extended his hitting streak to six games with a double in the sixth.
"We are going to enjoy this one and have a good practice tomorrow," Darnell said.
Devyn Wright suffered the loss for Ozark (11-5, 2-1 COC). He gave up four runs on as many hits through six innings of work.
The Tigers tallied eight hits in the contest. Cooper Buvid led the way with a 2 for 4 day at the dish.
Having already played a number of state-ranked foes this season, the road doesn't get any easier for Webb City. The Cardinals play at No. 3 Glendale at 11 a.m. Saturday — a rematch from last season's Class 5 District 6 championship game.
Webb City's schedule next week consists of Class 5 defending state championship Willard on Tuesday, Branson on Thursday, Francis Howell and Rock Bridge on April 23.
But Darnell stressed his team schedule those opponents by intent.
"That's what we want," said Darnell, who recently picked up career win No. 300. "We want to be as good as we can be in May. That has been our goal. Hopefully, these games prepare us for that. We want to be good when it's playoff time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.