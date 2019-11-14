If the Webb City Cardinals want to secure a 20th straight district championship, they’ll have to accomplish something no other team has been able to pull off this season — hand Bolivar a loss.
Top-seeded Webb City (10-1) hosts third-seeded Bolivar (11-0) at 7 tonight in the Class 4 District 6 championship game at Cardinal Stadium. Tonight’s winner will meet either Camdenton (11-0) or Lebanon (9-2) in the quarterfinals.
“Winning a district championship is a big goal we always have at the beginning of the year, and now we have the opportunity to fulfill that goal,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “In order to advance in the playoffs you have to win your district. There are only eight district champions in our class, so it’s obviously a big goal.”
Ranked first in Class 4 by the Missouri Media, Webb City enters the matchup on a nine-game winning streak after last Friday’s 58-18 win over fourth-seeded Willard. Ranked eighth in Class 4, Bolivar remained unbeaten with last week’s 36-21 win over second-seeded West Plains.
In a turnaround season after going 4-6 in 2018, the Liberators are playing for a district championship for the first time since 2013.
“This is huge for our program,” Bolivar coach Glen Johnson said. “We have preached since I was hired four years ago that we wanted to get to this point and play for a district championship. Our theme this year has been ‘Earn It.’ Webb City has earned the right to be the team everyone else in Class 4 is striving to be. We look forward to the opportunity to play the rich tradition of Webb City.”
Currently competing as an independent but headed to the Ozark Conference next fall, the Liberators are scoring 48 points per game and allowing 10.
“We don’t have any common opponents, so they are a little bit of an unknown for us,” Roderique said. “When you watch them on film, you can see they’re really talented. What sticks out is their speed, especially at wide receiver and running back. Their quarterback has a live arm and he’ll throw it down the field.
“They play extremely hard on defense and get after people. Their speed shows up on defense, too. We’ll have to execute well.”
Senior quarterback Hayden Burks, senior running back Eathen Dinwiddie and senior wide receiver Hunter Berry lead Bolivar’s offense.
“Those guys have played a big role in our offense, but it has really been a team effort,” Johnson said.
Defensive leaders for the Liberators include linebacker Andrew Bunn and defensive backs Blade Hancock and Cooper Hitchcock, who had two interceptions last week. In last week’s game, the Liberators recorded 345 yards of offense, 195 rushing and 150 passing. Bolivar gave up 322 yards to the Zizzers, 228 rushing and 94 passing.
The Cardinals are scoring 43 points per game and allowing just 10.
“Webb City continues to be successful year in and year out,” Johnson said. “This year is no different. They are well-coached, disciplined, big, fast, strong and they play situational football very well.”
Webb City is averaging 290 rushing yards per game to go along with 95 passing.
Senior Kade Hicks has compiled 532 rushing yards and 434 passing yards, while junior Eli Goddard has passed for 613 yards. Junior Devrin Weathers (1,007 yards, 15 TD) and senior Terrell Kabala (650 yards, 14 TD) lead Webb City’s ground attack, while four different players had tallied more than 100 receiving yards, led by senior Cale McCallister’s 343 yards and five scores.
Leaders in tackles for the Webb City defense are Sergio Perez (80), Treghan Parker (63), Trenten Thompson (61), Ruben Lenker (57), Brayden Bond (50) and Gavin Surber (44).
Both coaches said the keys to victory are simple.
“We will continue to focus on what has gotten us here,” Johnson said. “We will need to execute in all three phases of the game, limit our mental mistakes and win the turnover battle.”
“We have to match their speed, take care of the football and we can’t allow big plays,” Roderique said.
These two teams last met in the district semifinals in 2014, with Webb City winning 56-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.