SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Webb City's baseball team didn't just get its first win out of the way.
The Cardinals got two as they blanked Lebanon 4-0 in Willard and edged Marquette 5-4 in Springfield to conclude play in the Willard Leadoff Classic on Saturday.
Ranked No. 5 in Class 5, Webb City improved to 2-3 on the young season.
Game one saw the Cardinals toss a combined no-hitter against the Yellowjackets.
A Crowder College commit, Cooper Crouch set the tone by registering nine strikeouts over six clean innings. Walker Sweet finished it off with two strikeouts to slam the door in the seventh.
Against Marquette, Kaylor Darnell had a big day on both sides of the ball.
The junior collected three hits and picked up the victory on the mound. Sweet racked up the save in relief.
A State Fair commit, Eric Fitch put together a productive day with three hits for the Cardinals.
Webb City plays at Monett at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before returning home to face Springfield Catholic on Thursday.
