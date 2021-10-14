WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team notched a big victory on Thursday night.
The Cardinals (17-11-2) defeated Republic 3-1 by set scores of 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-17 in a Central Ozark Conference clash.
Webb City was sparked by Kearston Galardo, who registered a double-double in the match. The senior amassed 20 digs and slammed 15 kills.
Brenda Lawrence added 11 kills, while Kate Brownfield and Aubree Lassiter chipped in eight and seven kills, respectively.
Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 33 assists.
Republic falls to 18-8 on the season.
The Cardinals close out regular season play at Carthage at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
