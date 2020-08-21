WEBB CITY, Mo. — Finally, a sense of normalcy.
That was the biggest takeaway for many on Friday night as the Webb City Cardinals played host to the Lamar Tigers for a preseason football jamboree. Despite concerns of an ongoing pandemic that has casted an ominous shadow over sports since last spring, participants and spectators at Cardinal Stadium had the opportunity to escape those concerns for about an hour as they took in live football for the first time in 2020.
“We didn’t know if we were going to be doing this — a jamboree or even putting pads on, putting a uniform on,” 24th-year Webb City coach John Roderique said. “So that’s probably the biggest takeaway, just how much you enjoy the opportunity to come and play. … As advocates for kids and sports and just doing what we do, I think that’s crucial. As I told our kids a week ago, this is the most normal that I’ve felt in about five months. And I think every kid and every coach would tell you the same thing.”
“Tonight was huge for everybody involved," Lamar first-year coach Jared Beshore said. "The kids had been itching for about a month and a half to play against somebody else and to get away from all of the craziness. Being out here in the fall weather, a beautiful Friday night, the kids needed it. It was big for their mental health more than anything, just to know it’s going to be OK. We’re playing football and not having to worry about all of that COVID crap.”
As for the action on the field, the defending Class 4 state champion Cardinals scored the only two touchdowns on the night despite both teams managing to put together several long, productive drives. The jamboree format consisted of three 11-play series for each offense — adding up to 66 snaps total — with drives starting 60 yards away from the end zone. Starting units for both teams played just one series apiece.
The first offensive series for Webb City got off to a shaky start with the third play resulting in a botched pitch on an option play for a seven-yard loss. But the Cardinals quickly bounced back as senior quarterback Cole Gayman connected with junior Cade Wilson and senior Jacob Shonk for gains of 16 and 11 yards, respectively, before senior running back Devrin Weathers ultimately found the end zone on a two-yard run.
Weathers accounted for 27 yards on the Cardinals’ opening drive with runs of 11, 14 and 2 yards.
The final score on the second offensive series for Webb City when Shane Noel, who also totaled 27 yards on three carries, capped a methodical drive with a 15-yard touchdown carry.
Webb City totaled 199 yards in 33 plays. Sixty yards came via the pass as quarterbacks Gayman, senior Eli Goddard and sophomore Gage Chapman combined to go 6-for-7 passing.
“Any time you go out for the first time, there’s some guys who have experience returning and there’s other who haven’t been in the fire yet,” Roderique said. “That’s the biggest thing. You start somewhere, and this is where we’re at. Now it’s about trying to go get better and improve … and most of our teams have always been a lot better teams at the end of the year than they were at the beginning.”
“We feel pretty good. It’s one of those things where a jamboree doesn’t define you, a game doesn’t define you. It’s just a matter of trying to work every week and come out to work every day and try to get better.”
The Lamar offense totaled 154 yards and drove inside the Webb City 10-yard line on three occasions, but each scoring opportunity came up empty because of the 11-play cap.
Senior quarterback Case Tucker rushed for 21 yards on four carries and completed 1-of-2 passes for nine yards with the Tigers’ starting unit. Sophomore Tate Ansley and junior Zaide Rice had two carries apiece for 15 and 12 yards, respectively, while sophomore QB Ty Willhite rushed for 35 yards on nine carries.
“We came out, the kids had enthusiasm and we competed,” Beshore said. “We made some errors, but when you’re playing hard and competing, sometimes those cover up a little bit of those mistakes. So we held our own, but we’re not satisfied. That’s for sure."
Both teams kick off their seasons next Friday, with Webb City playing at Joplin and Lamar playing at Springfield Catholic.
