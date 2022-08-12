INDIANAPOLIS — A magical run has come to an end for Webb City’s little league baseball team.
Representing Missouri, the Cardinals suffered a season-ending 4-3 setback to Davenport, Iowa, in a winner-take-all Midwest Regional Final on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Davenport has advanced to Williamsport, Pa., and the Little League World Series, which gets underway next Wednesday. It marks the first appearance for Davenport since 1975.
Webb City certainly didn't go down without a fight against Davenport. The Cardinals rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings.
The rally started with Laken Johnson and Jaxon Kent, who worked back-to-back free passes with one out. Slade Stiffler had an RBI single that trimmed the deficit down to one for Webb City.
Bryce Stevens followed by lacing an RBI single out to center field that scored Kent to tie the game. On the same play, Stiffler was initially thrown out by Davenport’s right fielder at third base, but was granted the bag after an obstruction call that saw him run into the first baseman.
The Cardinals couldn’t scratch across the timely hit to walk it off as Brody Jackson and Kamden Newberry struck out to end the side.
Then in the top of the seventh, Jameson Andreson worked a bases loaded walk to put Davenport ahead for good. Colin Townsend worked around a two-out single to Webb City's Bratie Holland in the bottom half of the inning with a pop out to end the game.
The early stages of Friday’s game was all about pitching.
Davenport starter Greyson Ballinger set the tone with five no-hit innings that included eight strikeouts and four walks. The lone blemish to his start was a bases-loaded walk to Andrew Baird that allowed Webb City to get on the board in the bottom of the first.
But Davenport answered with two runs in the fourth to take a one-run advantage. Mason McFate scored on a fielding error, while Kyler Collins collected an RBI single to put Davenport ahead.
Davenport picked up another run in the fifth after Theodore Swanson touched home on a wild pitch.
Mitchell Kelly followed Ballinger in relief. He surrendered two runs on two hits and two walks after recording an out out of the bullpen for Davenport.
Townsend picked up the win. Swanson led Davenport’s offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
For Webb City, starter Paxten Parish earned the no-decision. He struck out three batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits through 3 1/3 innings of work.
Bratie Holland gave up one run on one hit with two walks in one inning as well. Kent, who suffered the loss, walked four and struck out three while allowing one run on just a hit in the final 2 2/3 innings.
Webb City had just three hits.
The Cardinals made their fifth appearance in the regional finals and first since 2017. Webb City last went to the LLWS in 2015.
Webb City is led by coach David Robinson. Players on the team are Johnson, Kent, Newberry, Parish, Stevens, Stiffler, Holland, Jackson, Baird, Drake Decker, Brock Hulstine and Brayton Robinson.
