The Webb City Cardinals will look to keep their momentum going forward when they host the Branson Pirates at 7 tonight in a Central Ozark Conference prep football clash at Cardinal Stadium.
After suffering a setback in Week 2, the Cardinals bounced back nicely last Friday by beating Neosho 34-6.
Webb City coach John Roderique hopes to see his squad continue an upward trend in Week 4.
“This is a week where we want to continue to improve,” Roderique said. “We’re just focused on getting better. That’s the one thing you have to do every week. We always talk about wanting to be our best at the end of the year when you start district play. If you’re not making progress from week to week, you’re not going to get to where you want to be at the end of the season.”
Ranked third in Class 4 by the Missouri Media and sitting on top of the District 6 standings, Webb City (2-1) has outscored its opponents 96-41 this season.
The Cardinals are averaging 250 rushing yards and 80 passing yards per game. Junior Devrin Weathers has recorded 210 rushing yards with three touchdowns, while senior Terrell Kabala has compiled 190 yards with three scores and senior Dillon Harlen has contributed 183 yards and two scores.
Senior Kade Hicks has passed for 125 yards and two scores, while junior Eli Goddard has recorded 114 passing yards with one touchdown. Senior Cale McCallister has hauled in nine passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Junior kicker Cameron Clark is 12-of-14 on PATs.
Webb City’s defense gave up just six points last week and pitched a shutout in Week 1. Sergio Perez (21 tackles, two sacks), Trenten Thompson (19 tackles, one sack), Gavin Surber (14 tackles, one sack) and Brayden Bond (14 tackles, four sacks) are leading the defense.
Branson enters tonight's contest at 1-2, but the Pirates could easily be 3-0.
After a 42-29 win over Republic in Week 1, Branson suffered a 21-14 loss to Neosho in Week 2 and a 14-13 setback to Ozark last Friday. In last week's game, the Pirates led 13-0 and came up short on two trips inside the 10-yard line.
“They’re really close to being 3-0 and they’re a good 1-2 team,” Roderique said. “They look like a team that can play with anybody.”
Branson junior quarterback Dalton Muenchau has completed 26-of-50 passes for 390 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Brady Blackwell is the top receiver, as the junior has caught 12 passes for 201 yards with three scores. Branson’s running game is led by senior Jay Hill, who has logged 491 rushing yards and four scores. Hill left last week’s game with an ankle injury.
Linebacker Cristian Berumen has recorded 41 tackles and four sacks this season to lead Branson's defense, while defensive back D’shawn Craigg had two interceptions last week. The Pirates, who play an aggressive style of defense, are only allowing 21 points per game.
“Defensively, they tackle well and they put some pressure on people," Roderique said. "They can force you into some negative yards. It’s a challenge for our offense. Our offense has to be ready for whatever they bring at us.
“Branson will challenge you with what they do,” Roderique added. “They bring a lot of pressure...they blitz all over the place. It threw our guys off last year.”
Speaking of last year, Webb City traveled to Branson and escaped with a hard-fought 22-20 win.
“Last year we didn’t play very good, but we did hang on to win,” Roderique said. “I think last year’s game is on our kids' minds. It was an uncharacteristic game for us. Our defense gave up some big plays.”
It's safe to say last year’s contest with the Pirates gave the Cardinals a wake-up call on their way to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the state semifinals.
“That game was a turning point last year,” Roderique said. “We showed a lot of improvements after that game last year. Hopefully we’ll keep improving every week after this year's game too.”
