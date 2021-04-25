ASHLAND, Mo. -- By contrasting styles, Webb City dropped a pair of one-run decisions to Francis Howell 5-4 and Columbia Rock Bridge 6-5 on Saturday in prep baseball action.
The games, originally scheduled to be played at Francis Howell, were moved to Southern Boone High School because of wet field conditions.
Francis Howell jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings, with Matt James' two-run single highlighting a three-run third.
The Cardinals (14-5) cut the deficit in half in the fifth when Eric Fitch singled with two outs, Devrin Weathers walked and both came home on Treghan Parker's double. Parker was thrown out at third base to end the inning.
Two hits and a sacrifice fly gave Francis Howell a 5-2 lead in the sixth, but the Cardinals mounted a rally in the seventh.
Cooper Crounch singled with one out, and Weathers walked with two outs. Parker came through with another double to score both runners and put the tying run in scoring position, but Francis Howell's Andrew Brackenseik recorded his eighth strikeout to end the game. He allowed five hits and walked four batters.
Fitch, the Webb City starter, yielded five runs (three earned) and five hits in five innings with a walk and a strikeout. Crouch fanned one and gave up two hits in two scoreless innings.
Against Rock Bridge, the Cardinals grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning and led 4-3 with a run in the sixth inning. But the Bruins answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth that proved to be the difference.
The Cardinals' Weathers walked to start the game, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Parker's single, but Parker was thrown out at second base. Shane Noel singled, advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch and scored on Matt Woodmansee's single. Woodmansee later scored on Cole Gayman's single.
The Bruins scored a run in the second and two in the third to tie the game, but the Cardinals regained the lead in the sixth when Weathers' double scored Eli Goddard, who had singled and moved to second on Brantley Carter's sacrifice.
But in the bottom of the inning, singles by Bobby Bryan, Kaden Stoffer and Grant Metz produced the tying run. Stoffer came home on a passed ball to give Rock Bridge its first lead, and Dane Gray's RBI double made it 6-4.
Webb City got a run in the seventh when Noel singled, stole second and scored on Gayman's one-out single. But the Bruins' bullpen retired the next two hitters on a popup and groundout to second base to end the game.
The Cardinals outhit the Bruins 13-10, but three errors led to two unearned runs.
Noel and Gayman each went 3-for-4, and Weathers added two hits.
The Cardinals' Noah Mitchell allowed eight hits and struck out one in 5 1/3 innings, and Noel had a strikeout while finishing the sixth.
Webb City travels to Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
