WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City girls swim team knew they had a little advantage over rival Carl Junction going into the Central Ozark Conference Championships on Thursday at Webb City High School.
And a little advantage was exactly what they needed as the Cardinals edged the Bulldogs 269-266 for the conference title.
As the only school fielding divers, the Cardinals were off to a 29-0 start over the field, courtesy of divers Kelli Tollefson, who finished first and netted 16 first-place team points for the Cards with a score of 209.75, and Kiera McDonald with 147.45 points, adding another 13 team points for WCHS.
Webb City disqualifications in the 200 medley relay in the first event and in the seventh event — the 100 yard freestyle — made things a little more interesting for the Carl Junction Bulldogs.
"That stuff happens," Webb City head coach Coach Shawn Klosterman said. "But keeping a good attitude in the face of it is the amazing part."
Carthage's 200 yard medley relay kicked off the night's action with Kamryn Dininger anchoring Tiger teammates Aubree Santillan, Olivia Manning and Madison Riley in a first-place finish with a time of 1:56.44.
Riley followed up that performance recording the first sub-2 minute swim in pool and COC meet history in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 1:57.39. That time shattered a 39-year pool record set by Shawna Voorhus in 1984 and broke Riley's own COC meet record she set last year when she finished with a 2:01.69.
That win was the first of two milestone finishes for Riley, who also raced to a sub-minute finish in the 100 yard butterfly (:58.79.) and broke both pool and meet records.
After back-to-back wins by the Tigers, Webb City's Sophia Whitesell put more points on the board for her team, with a first place time of 2:16.39, which set a new meet record in the 200 yard individual medley. Carl Junction's Madeline Garoutte edged out Webb City's Camryn Klosterman for runner-up in a tight race.
After the meet, Whitesell said she wasn't as concerned about her times as she was in helping the Cardinals grab the team title.
"I'm so happy our team has gotten this far," Whitesell said. "I'm so proud of the commitment, the hard work and the encouragement we give each other."
In a meet that saw numerous records fall by the wayside, Carl Junction's Chloe Miller broke both the pool and her own meet record in the 50 yard freestyle, with a :24.81, edging out teammate Skyler Sundy, who logged a :26.61. It was the first of two-record breaking first place performances for Miller, who also led the field in the 100 yard freestyle (:55.28.)
Whitesell added her second win and meet standard in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:34.12. Teammate Norah Klosterman finished second.
In another record-setting performance, Carl Junction's Sundy broke her own meet and pool records with a 1:01.47 finish in the 100 yard backstroke.
The meet came down to the final race, the 400 yard relay, with Webb City doing just enough with a second place finish to secure the team title. Carl Junction placed first in the event with a 3:47.59 finish by Madeline Garouute, Sundy, Elyanna Dogotch and Miller.
Other teams points were : Ozark, 221, Carthage, 169, Nixa 150 and Joplin 106.
