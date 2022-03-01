WILLARD, Mo. — The Neosho and Webb City boys basketball teams suffered season-ending losses on Tuesday night in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals held at Willard High School.
Fourth-seeded Neosho fell to top-seeded Bolivar 61-22 in the first semifinal game of the night, while third-seeded Webb City suffered a 75-54 setback to second-seeded Parkview.
All four of these squads entered the night state-ranked, with Bolivar coming in as the No. 3 team in Class 5.
Bolivar and Parkview will face off for the district championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
In the Neosho game, the Liberators built an early 14-5 advantage over the Wildcats. Bolivar extended that lead to 28-11 at the break and widen the lead to 52-17 at the end of the third quarter.
Leading the Liberators was Lukas Gabani with a game-high 17 points. Kyle Pock and Cooper Cribbs each had 15 points.
Neosho, ranked ninth, finished the season at 17-11 overall. The Wildcats graduate scoring machine K'dyn Waters.
Waters' finished his Neosho career with a team-high nine points. Kael Smith had seven points.
In the Webb City contest, the Vikings also took control early with a 23-10 lead after one. That lead ballooned to 45-22 by intermission and No. 8 Parkview pulled in front 64-36 after the third quarter.
Elijah Whitley, a Drury commit, paced Parkview with a game-high 25 points. Marcus Price contributed 17 points.
The Cardinals were led by Trey Roets with 15 points. Kaden Turner tossed in 12 points and Dupree Jackson chipped in eight.
The Cardinals, ranked sixth and aiming to reach the district title game for the seventh straight season, finishes with a 18-9 record. Webb City graduates Jackson, Turner, Isaiah Brisco, Cohl Vaden, Max Higginbotham and Baylor Dickinson.
