NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho and Webb City softball teams notched victories to open play in the Class 4 District 6 tournament on Wednesday at the newly-renovated Neosho softball field.
The fourth-seeded Wildcats (12-10) rallied past fifth-seeded Branson 6-5 in their quarterfinal game.
Neosho will play top-seeded McDonald County (23-6) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Mustangs beat the Wildcats 7-3 in their only regular season matchup.
As for the other quarterfinal game, the third-seeded Cardinals (15-12) topped sixth-seeded Hillcrest 14-1.
Webb City is set to play second-seeded Willard at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Tigers handled the Cardinals 10-4 during the regular season.
Other district action
All Wednesday semifinal games for the Class 5 District 6 tournament in Nixa were postponed due to rain.
Fifth-seeded Carthage will now take on top-seeded Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers (21-13) will look to make their second straight district final appearance.
In the other semifinal game, second-seeded Ozark clashes with third-seeded Republic at 6:30.
