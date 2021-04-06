Webb City captured five of six singles matches and defeated Joplin 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon in a dual tennis match at Millennium Fitness Center.
The first three singles matches were close, and the Cardinals prevailed in all three. Trenton Hayes beat Logan Merkley 8-6 at No. 1, Cale Stephens defeated Jeffrey Evenson 8-5 at No. 2 and Jackson Dill downed Ben Wardlow 8-5 at No. 3.
Drake Miller and Tyler Wade won at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively, for Webb City, and doubles victories went to Hayes-Stephens at No. 1 and Dill-Miller at No. 2.
Josh Yarnell had a hand in both Joplin points, winning his No. 4 singles match 8-2 and then teaming with Michael Mancipe to win 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.
"Josh and Michael consistently kept the ball in play, which helped them win longer rallies and eventually the match," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "Much like us, Webb City has a lot of seniors on varsity. The matches were close, but Webb City played well and was able to secure the win."
Webb City is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Thomas Jefferson. The Eagles play at 4:30 Thursday at Branson.
