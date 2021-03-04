It’s a matchup between two of the area’s most consistent programs in recent memory.
Not only that, two of the more dynamic teams in southwest Missouri this season.
Webb City (18-8) and Nevada (20-5) clash for the Class 5 District 12 championship at 7 p.m. today inside Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
Both coaches have nothing but respect for each other’s programs.
“It’s going to be fun,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “We have a lot of respect for Webb City. They have won several district championships here in the last few years. They are well-coached. The kids play hard. It’s going to be a fun battle. Whoever wins will be a well-deserved district champion.”
“They are excited for the opportunity to play for a district title against a really good team,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “There’s a lot of excitement around the kids and with the program right now. You can’t ask for a better situation. Two really good teams. Both have performed well throughout the season. We are excited to play them again.”
And it will be the third time these two foes have matched up this season. The Cardinals came away with bragging rights earlier this season, defeating the Tigers 65-53 on Jan. 7 as they were on their way to winning the Kaminsky Classic title at Joplin High School.
Just 16 days later, Nevada defeated Webb City 51-50 thanks to Logan Applegate, who buried a last-second 3-point shot to lead the Tigers to a first-place finish in the Frontenac Tournament.
The Tigers have been white hot since Christmas break, posting a 16-2 record since Jan. 4. Applegate has been the engineer who drives the train, averaging around 22 points, four rebounds and nearly four assists per game. There’s also the McNeley brothers (Logan and Lane) as well as the team’s leading rebounder Ben Hines.
“I definitely feel like we have played some of our best basketball here in the last couple of weeks,” Gray said. “At the beginning of the year, it definitely took us a while to find our footing, find our stride. But we knew we could score the ball on the offensive end. I think on the defensive end is where we’ve gotten better and better as the season has gone along. Ben has been one of our most improved players. I think his improvements on both ends of the floor has been a big reason why we as a team have also gotten better.”
Webb City has also found its footing, winning its last three games by 15 or more points.
With seven players averaging more than six points per game this season, Webb City’s depth is clearly one of its assets, led by point guard Nickhai Howard (14.7 ppg), Cohl Vaden (12.5) and Mekhi Garrard (10).
“I think we are in a good frame of mind,” Horn said. “There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point. We had the opportunity to be in some meaningful games, especially down the stretch last year. We had a deep roster that we thought could compete at a high level. It’s been a battle to do that, but they have exceeded my expectations up to this point. Hopefully, they will continue to stay focused and keep taking this one game at a time.”
As for the matchup itself, Gray knows what to expect from Webb City.
“They’re going to try and make sure we don’t hurt them from the 3,” Gray said. “It’s no secret the style Webb wants to play. Webb wants to play fast. They want a lot of possessions. They want to speed you up and try to get turnovers from you, get offensive rebounds. If you flip that, we feel like we have good guards who can take care of the ball. It’s going to come down to handling pressure, not allowing the physical play to dictate the pace and to make sure we are the team that dictates it.”
And Horn knows what to expect from Nevada.
“I expect it to be a high-energy game,” he said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. Both communities support their program really well. It comes down to which team has a little more focus and plays sharp, especially at the end of the game and can convert free throws, rebounds the basketball. The team that does that and turns it over the least amount will come away with the victory.”
