CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Webb City's boys and Nevada's girls claimed team championships in the Class 4 District 6 track and field meet on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Cardinals edged Willard 181-175.5 for the boys title, and Bolivar took third with 123.
Webb City earned 21 entries — top-4 finishes — for next Saturday's sectional meet at Camdenton.
The Cardinals won five events, led by double winners Mekhi Garrard in the long jump and triple jump and James Morgan in the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles. Pryce Mason won the pole vault.
Carl Junction's Brendan Jewell won the high jump to highlight the Bulldogs' three sectional entries. Monett advanced seven entries, McDonald County three and Nevada two.
Nevada's girls accumulated 145.5 points, followed by Webb City with 125.5 and Carl Junction with 118. Those three teams combined to win 15 of the 19 events and 44 entries.
The Tigers had the most state berths — 17, led by champions Lillian Hart in the high jump and triple jump and Brooklyn Kutina-Smith in the 400.
Carl Junction and Webb City qualified 14 and 13 entries, respectively, and each won six events.
The Bulldogs had a pair of double winners — Shiloh Sluder in the 100 and 200 and Alanza Montez in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Both ran on the winning 4x100 relay team with Olivia Vediz and Salma Lewis, and Vediz won the long jump.
The Cardinals' Riley Hawkins prevailed in the 800 and 3200, and Emily Beres captured the shot put and discus. Haidyn Berry won the javelin, and Lauren Kuechler, Elliett Capron, Emily Countryman and Alanna Bundy teamed up to win the 4x800 relay.
Monett and McDonald County have eight and five sectional entries, respectively.
