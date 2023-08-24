WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ryan McFarland welcomed his head coaching duties in the Central Ozark Conference by drawing Nixa in Week 1 of the season.
McFarland will take Webb City on the road to face a Class 6 Eagles team that finished 10-2 last year after a district championship loss to Lee’s Summit North.
The Cardinals enter Friday night’s 8 p.m. kickoff after a 6-4 finish to 2022. Their season ended in the district opener with a 30-21 loss to Republic.
“Our guys are really excited to see where we are as a football team at the starting point of the season,” McFarland said. “It’s going to be a great test that will show us some things that we’re good at right now and some things we need to work on and get better at.”
Nixa took this matchup in Week 1 last year by a score of 41-19. Webb City will try to turn that in its favor this year. But it will come with new faces in key roles.
“We expect it to be a very good game,” Nixa head coach John Perry said. “Webb City is a very good football team that carries a lot of tradition. When those kids put those helmets on, we know they’re going to fight as hard as anybody has ever fought.
“We’re excited to get to start off with them. I think that’s a bonus. To figure out what your flaws are you want to play teams that are really good. Starting off with them first is a blessing. It should make us better, regardless of the outcome.”
As of Tuesday, McFarland said he hadn’t yet decided on the team’s starting quarterback in Game 1. He noted that three different players have rotated in and out during practices and they all offer good things.
But he’s focused more on his coaching staff this week.
He has two new defensive coordinators in Trey Derryberry and Aaron David who are a part of that coaching staff he’s excited to see get to work on Friday nights. McFarland knows that he and his staff must be ready to go immediately.
Week 1 is never mistake-free football and McFarland knows he will see mistakes, but he is preaching effort to his group for this opening matchup. He noted that the staff “will be disappointed” if it doesn’t see the team playing hard. He’s less worried about mistakes Friday night.
His defense will have a couple of key players on the Nixa offense to worry about as it tries to fly around and get to the ball.
“Nixa is a great program,” McFarland said. “They’ve got a sophomore offensive lineman right now who will probably end up being one of the top recruits in his class. So we’re excited to play against him.”
That offensive lineman is 6-foot-8, 300-plus-pound Jackson Cantwell. Coach Perry considers the sophomore to be a “blessing.” He asked, “Who else has a 6-8, 300-pound kid that benches almost 500 pounds?”
McFarland said senior safety and running back Spencer Ward might be the team’s best player overall.
“Well, obviously I’ve not seen every player play in the state of Missouri, but, I believe Spencer Ward is, if not the best player, in the conversation for the best player. I believe he led the state last year for most tackles. He’s dynamic on offense and special teams.”
With a trio of contenders at quarterback, who might all get play time on Friday, McFarland is looking for his experienced linemen to help ease the pressure there. Along with two seniors who are returning starters at running back, one of whom is Omari Jackson, there is also a newcomer in junior Andrew Elwell.
“We’re putting a lot of pressure on our offensive line,” McFarland said. “We have four guys up front that have played a lot of football for us. They’re going to have to own the line of scrimmage to give us a chance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.