It's a week later than in past years, but the postseason has arrived for Webb City's football team.
"The kids understand the situation," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "Now in every class, there is only going to be one team that ends its season on a positive note in terms of winning. Now you're playing for just the opportunity to play another game."
It's a rematch from the regular season tonight when the Cardinals (8-1) tackle Central Ozark Conference foe Ozark (6-4) in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal. Kickoff is at 7 at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals, seeded second behind undefeated Carthage in the six-team district, earned a bye last week. The open week paid dividends for the Cardinals in multiple ways.
"I think it gives you a chance to recharge your batteries," Roderique said. "I think you have to look at it as a positive. The weather wasn't real good the first part of the week, but we got some rest and healed up a little bit."
While Webb City rested, the third-seeded Tigers defeated Neosho 40-7 last week. Ozark rolled up 408 rushing yards and had three backs crack the century mark — quarterback Cannon Cox with 129 yards, Tylr Bolin with 109 and reserve Jacob Kronebush with 107, including a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ozark also ran the ball well — 284 yards — on Oct. 16 at home in a 48-13 loss to Webb City. Bolin led the way with 146 yards.
"The things we saw on film, they were really good at getting off the ball offensively," Roderique said. "They were very physical. They got on some drives, ran the ball really well. Those are some of the things that stood out. I think we gave up several yards in that game, probably some when we had backups in during the second half. I remember a team that did a good job of controlling the ball. Offensively we felt we needed to sustain some drives and execute so we could keep the ball."
The Tigers also have had success throwing the ball.
"They are certainly better at throwing the ball this year," Roderique said. "Their quarterback is pretty multi-dimensional. He's a good runner, he can pitch the ball on the edge, and he's also a kid who can throw the ball down the field. This is the best team they've had in four or five years."
The Cardinals also displayed their ground game at Ozark, accumulating 341 yards. Webb City scored on all but two possessions, and one of the empty series came when it was running out the clock.
Running back Dupree Jackson led the Cardinals with 14 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Cole Gayman had 215 total yards — 87 yards and two TDs on the ground and 128 yards through the air.
Running back Devrin Weathers had 10 carries for 87 yards — his only game below 100 yards this season. He's averaged 9.8 yards per carry while accumulating 1,227 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing.
Looking ahead to tonight's game, "We'd like to play better on defense," Roderique said. "For us, I think the key is the line of scrimmage, being able to try to maintain the line of scrimmage better than we did the first time we played them. Turnovers are always going to be a factor. Whoever gets the best push up front probably has the best chance."
