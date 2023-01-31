CARTHAGE, Mo. — After a hard-fought three quarters, Webb City found some breathing room in the fourth period Tuesday to defeat the host Carthage boys basketball team 58-50.
After Webb City took a 29-26 lead at halftime, both teams scored 16 points in the third quarter with the Cardinals outscoring the Tigers 13-8 in the final period to claim the victory.
Holton Keith had 18 points, Barron Duda 16 and Alex Martin 12 to lead Webb City, which won its 15th game in 19 outings.
Max Templeman poured in 26 points, while Justin Ray added 10 for Carthage, which slipped to 11-8.
Webb City will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Ozark.
