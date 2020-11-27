Webb City, Platte County set for rematch

It doesn't really happen every year, but it sure seems that way.
Webb City held football practice on Thanksgiving Day as the Cardinals prepared for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. Class 5 semifinal clash against Platte County at Cardinal Stadium.
"We call it a privilege," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "Of course, any time you're practicing late, there's always questionable weather. It was a little bit wet (Tuesday); we were in for a while until the rain quit. Wednesday it was a little wet and a little cold. It is certainly a privilege to be able to practice during this week."
Like Webb City, Platte County moved up one class this year. Consequently, this Class 5 semifinal game is a rematch of the 2019 Class 4 championship game that saw the Cardinals roll the Pirates 48-0.
The Cardinals also edged Platte County 21-18 in a 2017 semifinal game.
"We know a little bit about them," Roderique said. "That works both ways. They know us a little bit; we know them a little bit ... certainly not like someone we play every year."
Both teams sport impressive offensive numbers.
The Cardinals (11-1) have won 11 straight since a 41-40 loss at Joplin. Webb City's fewest points this season are 28 in home victories over Carl Junction and Nixa, and the Cardinals have scored at least 42 points in their past five games.
Platte County (11-1) has eight straight victories since a 42-37 loss to North Kansas City on Sept. 18. The Pirates avenged that loss with a 24-17 victory in the district semifinals.
The Pirates, who have scored at least 24 points in every game, overcame a 28-14 halftime deficit to nip Grain Valley 31-28 last week. Cole Rhoden's 43-yard field goal with 5:44 remaining snapped the 28-28 deadlock.
Platte County quarterback Christopher Ruhnke passed for 328 yards in last week's victory. He threw for 121 yards in last year's loss to the Cardinals.
"They are a really impressive team," Roderique said. "Their quarterback is a returning starter, and he makes everything go. He's quite a player. I think he's a Northwest Missouri commit to play quarterback, and they don't just recruit anybody. He can throw it really well, can scramble well. They can spread you out and go five wide, no back and they can go one-back. They certainly are going to throw it more than they run it, but you have to honor the run. Their receivers are really impressive.
"All the guys have a good feel for their offense. If you blitz them, the quarterback can hurt you with his legs. They have a tough little running back. It's one of those teams you have to defend them from sideline to sideline and from the line of scrimmage all the way to the end zone."
It's certainly a different challenge for the Webb City defense, which controlled Lebanon's ground attack in last week's 42-14 victory.
"It couldn't be more of a contrasting style than what we saw last week for our defense," Roderique said. "They will run it 30% of the time maybe. Defensively, they are fundamentally sound in terms of great tacklers. They are not overly big, but they play real physical and they play really fast on defense."
The Cardinals offense has averaged 382 yards — 313 on the ground and 69 through the air.
Devrin Weathers has 1,590 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing, and Jackson and Cole Gayman have gained 776 and 553 yards, respectively. Dupree Jackson has scored 11 touchdowns, three more than Gayman.
The Cardinals' defensive leaders are Treghan Parker (106 tackles), Matt McDaniel (78), Brayden Hollingsworth (75) and Jaystin Smith (59).
Roderique doesn't put any stock in last year's shutout against the Pirates.
"I don't think last year the score was indicative of the two teams," he said. "We played up, and things got rolling for us and it seemed like we couldn't do anything wrong. We had a pretty good offensive game (412 rushing yards, 437 total yards). Our quarterback played well (Kade Hicks with 13 carries for 122 yards), and Terrell (Kabala) was unbelievable (10 carries for 126 yards)."
