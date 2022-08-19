WEBB CITY, Mo. — Friday night lights are back.
Webb City played host to Joplin, Lamar and Seneca in a four-team jamboree on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
And the opportunity to hit a player in a different jersey was a welcomed sight for all four programs.
“The biggest thing is our kids can practice everyday, but you can’t simulate the game speed,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “You can’t simulate how fast the game comes at you. It’s really hard to simulate that in practice. It’s always a challenge when you get out here live for the first time.
“For us, it was less than spectacular. But the big thing is getting the kids who have never done it before under the lights and playing against somebody else in a Friday night setting. That’s always the best positive about it.”
And like every year, there’s some good, some bad and some ugly.
“I told our kids there were some good and lots of bad,” second-year Seneca coach Cody Hilburn said. “But that’s what the jamboree is for. For us being in our spot as a Class 3 school to come up and play a very, very good Class 5 and Class 6 team it’s awesome for us. It’s awesome for our kids to adjust to the speed and physicality with what they bring. Now we get to go home and watch film, try to fix some stuff before next week.”
The format allowed each team to run a total of 36 plays — 18 against each of two teams. Of course, each conference foe did not square off against each other.
Webb City, the defending Class 5 state champions, matched up with Class 2 runner-up Lamar first while Joplin faced off against Seneca.
After a 15-minute break at the conclusion of the first session, Lamar and Seneca swapped opponents to close out the jamboree.
“As far as I know, I think we are all healthy and now we have good film to watch,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “As long as we all show up tomorrow and pay attention, learn from our mistakes and we’re all healthy and ready to go for Week 1, then I’m happy with tonight.
“We had some typical early year stuff. We’d make a good play on defense and then we’d give up a big play, make a good play on offense and then have a negative play or an incomplete pass. It’s just building consistency, especially when we are replacing so many guys. It’s not the end of the world. The good thing is I know my guys. I believe in them and know we are going to get better tomorrow morning.”
Lamar coach Jared Beshore was impressed with what he saw from his Tigers facing higher-classified competition.
“For us, I really thought our guys played with great effort and they competed well,” Beshore said. “When you step on the field with quality programs like Webb City and Joplin, sometimes you get scared that your kids might cower down just to the name and the jersey. We really emphasized this week on stepping up and competing, playing with great effort. I think our guys did that tonight. I was very pleased with how they competed. It’s a good evaluation tool for our guys.”
And the countdown to Week 1 kickoff can now start.
Joplin plays host to Branson next Friday, while Webb City entertains Nixa in a clash of COC heavyweights. Lamar is at Marshfield and Seneca goes to Aurora.
“The fun part is now we get to go and prepare for someone,” Jasper said. “Jamboree’s are nice, but until you get to your Week 1 opponent and really sink your teeth into that game plan and that preparation, we’re all looking forward to that.”
