The first-round matchup between Webb City and Poplar Bluff in the Kaminsky Classic was cancelled on Thursday as Poplar Bluff was unable to make it due to poor road conditions in Southeast Missouri.
Originally, the two teams were slated to face off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
With the forfeit, the Cardinals (7-2) advanced to the tourney semifinals, where they will play William Chrisman at 9 p.m. Friday.
Poplar Bluff (8-3) will face Carl Junction at 6 in the consolation bracket.
Class 5 Webb City and William Chrisman enter the tourney as the only two teams state-ranked. In Thursday's latest coaches rankings, the Cardinals came in at No. 8 while the Bears are No. 9.
Joplin was listed among other teams receiving votes in Class 6.
