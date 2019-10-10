Webb City’s stout defense will look to contain Republic’s high-powered offense at 7 tonight in a Central Ozark Conference prep football clash at Republic High School Stadium.
Winners of four straight, Webb City enters the Week 7 contest at 5-1 on the season, while the Tigers are 2-4.
Something will have to give in this one. Republic is scoring more than 34 points per game, while Webb City’s defense is surrendering just 11.5 points per contest.
“One thing that’s impressive about Republic is they’re scoring a lot of points,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “They run more than they throw, but they do a good job in the passing game as well. They can frustrate a defense. They’ve had success moving the ball against everybody. They do a good job offensively, and they’re going to challenge our defense.”
Senior dual-threat quarterback Lucas Hayes directs Republic’s spread offense. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Hayes has passed for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 725 yards and 18 scores this season. Hayes accounted for seven touchdowns, five rushing and two passing, and more than 500 yards in last week’s 51-49 loss to Ozark.
Keeping Hayes in check will be crucial for the Cardinals if they want to extend their winning streak.
“Their quarterback is really talented,” Roderique said. “He can really hurt you with the ball, running or throwing, so you have to know where he’s at and what he’s doing.”
Riley Sigman, Claye White, Landon Porter and Gavin Walker are other offensive threats for coach Dustin Baldwin’s Tigers.
While the Tigers are scoring points in bunches, they’re also surrendering points at a premium. Republic has allowed more than 40 points in five of six games this season. The Tigers gave up just under 500 yards last week.
“I think they’ll give us some different looks,” Roderique said of Republic's defense. “There’s a little bit of an unknown there. We could see multiple things from them.”
As always, sustaining drives will be key for the Cardinals offensively.
“The best thing our offense can do is keep our defense on the sideline by controlling the football,” Roderique said.
Since a turnover-plagued setback in Week 2, the Cardinals have won four straight games, all in convincing fashion. In fact, Webb City has outscored its last four opponents 157-34.
“We feel pretty good about ourselves right now, but you always have to focus on improving,” Roderique said. “We feel like we’ve made some progress the last few weeks, but there’s always room for improvement. Defensively, we gave up a lot of yards last week. That was a reminder that we still have things to work on in practice. We’re still looking at where we can improve offensively. That’s a weekly focus.”
Webb City is averaging 273 rushing yards and 84 passing yards per game.
Devrin Weathers leads the Cardinals’ ground attack with 515 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Kade Hicks (359 yards), Terrell Kabala (283) and Dillon Harlen (280) are other leading ball carriers. Hicks has thrown for 306 yards and Eli Goddard has passed for 196, while Cale McCallister is the top receiver with 167 yards on 14 catches. Cameron Clark has converted 27-of-31 PAT kicks.
Sergio Perez (45 tackles), Treghan Parker (39), Ruben Lenker (31), Trenten Thompson (31), Gavin Surber (28) and Brayden Bond (28) are leaders in tackles.
THIS ‘N THAT
Republic has earned wins over Nixa (25-14) and Willard (48-43), with losses to Branson (42-29), Carl Junction (55-48), Joplin (55-7) and Ozark.
Webb City is currently ranked second in Class 4 by the Missouri Media. The Cardinals are ranked first in the Missouri Class 4 poll by MaxPreps.
This will be Webb City’s first trip to Republic’s new on-campus stadium. The Cardinals beat the Tigers 51-12 last year at Cardinal Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.