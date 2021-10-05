ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former Webb City offensive lineman Landon Bebee added another honor to his ever-growing resume.
Bebee, now an offensive tackle at Missouri State, was named as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound, sophomore was instrumental in the Bears road win at Illinois State last weekend. MSU amassed a season-high 513 yards of total offense on 65 plays without allowing any sacks on 27 passing plays.
Bebee earned a 98-percent assignment grade, a 94-percent effort grade and a 90-percent technique grade by the coaching staff for the week. He also did not allow any pressures or sacks to help the Bears win in Normal, Ill. for the first time since 2012.
A preseason All-MVFC selection and co-captain this season, Bebee enters his fourth year with the MSU football team. He is now the seventh Bears player to be honored by the Missouri Valley this season, but the team’s first offensive lineman.
MSU travels to play at Youngstown State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bears return home to Plaster Stadium on Oct. 16 for a homecoming matchup with Indiana State.
