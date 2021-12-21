CHICAGO, Ill. — Grant Burkett continues to represent the Webb City football program well.
On Monday, the Missouri State punter was recognized by Stats Perform as a FCS All-American.
The team features 110 players representing all 15 conferences and 60 schools. Burkett was named to the All-America third team at punter on this year's STATS All-America list.
In addition, Burkett was named as a 2021 FCS All-America third-team selection by the Associated Press and second-team pick by Hero Sports.
He currently ranks second nationally and first in the MVFC with a school-record punting average of 46.2 with 16 punts of at least 50 yards and 15 kicks downed inside the 20.
The All-MVFC first-team selection also helped lead the Bears to a No. 2 national ranking in net punting (42.8). As a redshirt freshman in the spring 2021 season, Burkett earned All-MVFC honorable mention laurels prior to his breakout performance this fall.
Hero Sports also recognized Burkett on its 2021 Freshman All-America Team, which includes all players with three years of eligibility remaining.
Burkett was a three-year starting punter for coach John Roderique at Webb City. He was part of the 2017 Class 4 state championship run and three district championship teams.
Not only that, Burkett averaged 40.9 yards per punt as a senior in 2018 to help him earn second-team all-state honors. He averaged 38.9 yards per punt as a junior and was 7 of 8 on extra points in his last two seasons.
The Cardinals were 51-6 during his prep career, including a 28-1 run his last two campaigns.
