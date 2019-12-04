Webb City High School graduate and current University of Missouri junior offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo will forego his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.
A three-year starter at center for the Tigers, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Colon-Castillo announced his intentions on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.
In his social media post, Colon-Castillo said, “This statement would not be possible without the people in my life who have helped me to get where I want to be. I want to begin by thanking the man who first opened the door to my Mizzou experience, Barry Odom. He entrusted a small-town kid to represent the University of Missouri, and I will forever be grateful for that and for his continued support throughout my career at Mizzou. I want to also thank my offensive line coach, Brad Davis, for teaching me more about the game of football through building a meaningful relationship with me. I want to also thank all past and present coaches who have entirely shaped my experience, all medical staff and strength coaches, all past and present teammates, and all my friends and family for their unwavering support. I want to express how grateful I am that my experience at the University of Missouri is one that I have no regrets about.
“After many prayers, many discussions with the people who have shaped me and much consideration, I have decided to begin the process of achieving a dream I have had for as long as I can remember and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
Colon-Castillo’s decision comes after Barry Odom was relieved of his head coaching duties on Saturday. Colon-Castillo was an all-state performer at Webb City, graduating in 2015, and after a redshirt year, he was an all-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2017.
