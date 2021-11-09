WARNER, Okla. — Webb City product Jaydee Duda is making an instant impact for the Crowder College women’s basketball team.
The 5-foot-7 freshman guard poured in a game-high 14 points despite the Roughriders’ falling to Connors State 66-59 on Tuesday night on the road.
Connors State outscored Crowder 43-34 in the second and third quarters to build enough separation to hold off a late-surge from the Roughriders.
Gracie Pendley led Connors with 11 points and Jalyn Ford chipped in 10. London Scott had nine points, while Shayni Green, Mariah Jenkins and Kierra Allen each had eight.
Duda finished with two treys. Nevada product Payge Dahmer, who hit a trio of 3-pointers, added 12 points for the Roughriders (2-2).
Crowder hosts the Don Wilson Classic this weekend. The Roughriders play Seminole State College at 7 p.m. Friday and John Wood at 3 p.m. Saturday.
