Left-handed hitting Treghan Parker stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the third inning.
With the wind blowing almost directly out at nearly 18 miles per hour, Parker got an elevated fastball from Winona State's Bailey Banaszynski. The Webb City product caught up with it and sent it deep down the right field line.
"I saw it in the air and I was praying that it stayed left of the foul pole," Parker said.
The prayers were answered.
Parker's swing had just enough on it for the ball to carry over the wall and it stayed just inside the foul pole to give Missouri Southern a 6-2 lead for his first collegiate home run.
"It's a happy time for me to see him round the bases," MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. "I'm very proud of him and very happy for him. That's part of what makes coaching great, memories like that. He had a huge smile as he was coming towards third base."
The true freshman was a big part of MSSU's offense as the Lions (3-1) went on to defeat the Warriors (0-3) 20-12 on Tuesday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
Parker wasn't done in the third.
He dug into the batter's box again in the bottom of the fifth inning to face Zach Watzka. This time with two runners on base.
Watzka made the same mistake Banaszynski did in the third inning. He went upstairs with a fastball.
Parker got every stitch of it, sending it over the fence to almost dead-center field to increase the Lions lead to 15-2.
"I was just seeing the ball well today," Parker said. "I've been feeling better as of late and I like my high fastballs."
Parker certainly showed just how well he was seeing the ball. The Webb City product finished the day 3 for 4 with the two home runs, a single and two walks. He also drove in five runs and scored three of his own.
"He's a good hitter, man," Darnell said. "Not that it's expected, but, at the same time, he's capable."
The game started out with seven first-inning runs. Winona State opened the scoring when Derek Baumgartner doubled in Jess Ondell who had earned a walk off of MSSU's Jacob Davis.
Shortstop Austin Beyer drove in Baumgartner with a single into right field to make it 2-0.
The Lions tallied five runs in the bottom half of the inning. The scoring was highlighted by Tommy Stevenson's three-run home run to make it 3-2.
Following a pair of walks from Clay Milas and Parker, Matt Miller doubled both runners in to bring MSSU's lead to 5-2.
After allowing two first-inning runs, Davis settled in on the mound for the Lions. Davis had perfect innings in the second, third and fourth before surrendering a walk and a hit in the fifth. But Davis was able to keep the Warriors from crossing the plate in that fifth inning to keep the lead at 15-2.
"He definitely settled in a kind of looked like a different guy after that first inning, for sure," Darnell said.
The sophomore southpaw struck out eight batters in five innings of work.
After Parker's solo shot in the third to make it 6-2, MSSU rattled off nine more runs before Winona State scored again.
Nate Mieszkowski hit a bloop double down the right field line that the right fielder wasn't able to find off of the bat and it drove in a run to make it 7-2. A bobble allowed Mieszkowski to reach third base.
Henry Kusiak concluded the scoring in the third when he drove a triple off the wall in right field and drove in Mieszkowski to make it 8-2.
Parker drove in Milas with a single to right for the lone run in the fourth.
Miller led off the fifth with a solo home run to make it 10-2.
Milas drove in two of his own with a single into left giving the Lions a 10-run lead. Parker's three-run home run ended the scoring run in the fifth to make it a 13-run ballgame.
Once the Lions went to their bullpen the Warriors were able to scratch across 10 runs in the final four innings of play.
Carter Brinkman, Baumgartner and Dane Weiland highlighted their scoring with home runs.
Brinkman and Baumgartner hit solo shots in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively. Weiland added a grand slam in the ninth to account for the game's final scoring.
Scott Duensing came in to slam the door for MSSU with 2/3 of an inning. Duensing picked off Josh Gullickson at first base to begin his work. After surrendering a hit to Mason Trocke, he struck out Ondell to end the game.
Sophomore Jeremiah Kennedy, a Carl Junction product, allowed one hit and one run off of a solo home run in his one inning of work. Kennedy struck out one batter.
Senior Ryan Paschal recorded four outs, allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two.
Tuesday's 20 runs made 48 for the series sweep. The Lions had 19 hits as well which made for 51 over the three-game set.
"We were hitting some balls hard," Darnell said. "We had a lot of guys ... (that) had a really good weekend. Guys were getting pitches to hit and they weren't missing them."
MSSU will head to Florida for a weekend trip beginning on Thursday.
The Lions will face Barry University on Thursday at 5 p.m. On Friday, they will play Palm Beach Atlantic University, also at 5 p.m. Southern gets a doubleheader on Saturday against Nova Southeastern University at 2 and 5 p.m.
