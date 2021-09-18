It was only fitting what Ryan Riddle accomplished in his own backyard.
The Webb City product and Missouri Southern sophomore took the individual title in the 31st-annual Southern Stampede on Saturday at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
“Coming from Webb City, it feels super great,” Riddle said. “I went to Tulsa and then came back home, so the atmosphere is just great. There is lots of fan support. I love it here. This is one of the best Division II cross country programs in the country.”
Riddle covered the 8,000-meter course in 24 minutes, 14 seconds to top teammate JP Rutledge for first. Rutledge was nine seconds back at 24:23 for the Lions.
“Seeing how my teammate Gideon (Kimutai) won this two years ago, he sat this one out, so it opened up the door for us younger guys and older guys,” Riddle said. “I just gave it my all and tried to get the win back for Missouri Southern.”
MSSU distance coach Jamie Burnham was more than pleased with the effort put forth from Riddle.
“Ryan took a little bit of a different mentality to it,” Burnham said. “He didn’t try to go out and kill it in the first three miles. He patiently waited until the third and fourth mile, and then he went ahead and took the lead. That is the way he has to be to run well.”
As a team, the sixth-ranked Lions placed second in the meet. Southern finished 21 points behind first-place Pittsburg State in the team standings, but the Lions had four runners in the top-21 and three in the top-10.
Riley Simpson was 10th in a time of 25:02, while Jarod Ozee placed 21st in a time of 25:23 for Southern. Zachary Finley was 40th in a time of 25:52 and Landon Fatino (26:34) and Gabe McClain (27:06) placed 60th and 85th, respectively.
Kevin Koester and Kevin McClain finished the race in a time of 27:32 and 28:33, respectively.
The Gorillas placed all five scorers in the top-20 to edge the Lions. St. Mary (Kan.) was third, followed by Mississippi College, Nebraska-Kearney, Central Missouri, Emporia State, Dallas Baptist, Washburn and East Central.
“Sure we would love to have the win and Pitt is a great team,” Burnham said. “They are going to be a challenge all year. It’s great. We were 1-2 individually. I don’t know when the last time we have done that, if ever. That is really great. To be able to do it at home with all their parents and family here, it’s really nice.”
Kuykendall paces Southern women
On the women’s side, Southern placed 17th as a team and Ashlee Kuykendall (18:26) was 48th to lead the way.
“It’s a rebuilding year,” Burnham said of the women’s performance. “We had some pretty significant injuries last spring and over the summer. We are trying to get back from that. They ran well today, as best as they can with where were at right now.”
Jenari Lopez finished 87th in a time of 19:06, while Kayana Gaines posted a time of 19:11. Kellie Henderson crossed the line in a time of 19:37 while Grace Scott and Danielle Prince finished with times of 19:41 and 20:02, respectively.
In total, the Lions finished with 455 points.
After almost two years since the last Southern Stampede, Burnham was excited to have it return to Joplin on Saturday.
“It’s awesome to have it back with all the people here,” Burnham said. “It’s been great even over the years. We definitely missed it last year. Now that we're back and able to do it, it’s really been a great event to have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.