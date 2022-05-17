Breckin Williams came to a crossroads in his professional baseball career this past winter, readying himself all the way up until December to land a minor league free agent contract.
Williams, a former Webb City pitching standout, was plagued by several injuries throughout his pro career.
The 2021 campaign was no different.
At the beginning of last season, Williams received a Platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder — often used to accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints. But the damage was already done as Williams sustained significant damage to his labrum and rotator cuff.
The fluidity in which Williams threw a baseball wasn’t the same. His body told him the game had run its course.
On Nov. 30, 2021, Williams hung up the spikes. He announced his retirement after five seasons in the minor leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers organizations.
“I gave it everything I could,” Williams said on Saturday. “I wasn’t going to be the pitcher I wanted to be. It was just time for me to see the writing on the wall. It was a tough pill to swallow. It was something I thought about for a long time. I played the game frustrated for a long time, so it was something I needed to do for myself and for my wife to move on, put myself in a spot to start a new job and a new career.”
Less than two months later, Williams packed his bags and returned to college. But this time, he was back at the University of Missouri as a coach.
The former Tiger closer rejoined his alma mater as Director of Pitching Performance on Jan. 26. The passing of pitching coach Brian DeLunas opening up the position on the coaching staff.
Williams said the opportunity was a no-brainer.
“It was honestly a dream come true,” said Williams, who played for Missouri from 2013-15. “At first, it was the right thing to do. It was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to. After I retired, I was at a point where I didn’t want to be around baseball at all. I was like, ‘I need to be away from this. I need to try something different to get it off my mind.’
"When it all happened, there hasn’t been a second of hesitation for me. I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m at the place I love, the place I belong. It’s helped me find direction in my life. I feel really good about where I’m at.”
As a player, Williams was a second team All-SEC performer his final season in the black and gold. The righty worked to a 1.98 ERA in 25 appearances while picking up 13 saves. He finished his career tied for third all-time with 16 saves.
He was Arizona’s fourth-round draft pick in 2015. In total for his pro career, Williams held a 14-7 record with a 3.69 ERA in 111 appearances (all relief). He struck out 173 batters and issued only 40 free passes through 136 2/3 innings.
Williams reached Double-A Amarillo before returning to Columbia.
“It was a dream come true for me to play at the professional level,” Williams said. “It’s something I always wanted to do. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I had a lot of fun. That’s part of my life I will take with me forever.”
Williams said his position places an emphasis on the pitching side.
“With all the new analytical data, I help decipher that and give information to the head pitching coach about where the guys are at, help point them in the right direction of how they can best optimize their stuff,” he said.
Williams put up some impressive numbers his senior season at Webb City. He went 9-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 81 strikeouts, and he batted .437 with two home runs and 30 runs batted in for former coach Chris Taylor.
His family still resides in the Webb City and Joplin area.
“I don’t get back as much as I’d like,” Williams said. “I don’t have too much free time with this new job. I keep up with Webb City football, basketball and baseball. My sisters are playing basketball, soccer and volleyball. Those are my roots and it will always be home for me.”
Williams said he’s looking forward to continuing to hit the ground running in his new position at Missouri.
“I want to be part of this program in whatever capacity I can be useful,” Williams said. “That’s my selling point. I want to be useful to this university as much as I can. For all the kids back home who are Mizzou fans, they need to jump on the Tiger Train.”
