Matt Woodmansee has received limited playing time for the Joplin Outlaws this summer.
But when given a chance to produce at the plate, the Webb City product has taken full advantage of the opportunities.
Woodmansee, who plays at Labette Community College, owns a .375 batting average with six RBI through seven games for the Outlaws (11-11) who entered Wednesday night’s action tied atop the MINK League South Division.
“It’s been great,” Woodmansee said of playing in his backyard. “We have a lot of fans around the Joplin area supporting us. It’s a good way to keep getting reps in for the upcoming season.
“I have performed pretty well. I always feel like I could do better, but overall, it has been alright so far. I’ve been relaxed at the plate. I know there’s no pressure or anything because we’ve proved we can play college ball. It’s just about going out there and having fun.”
The transition from an aluminum to wood bat can give some college hitters some fits. That’s not been the case for Woodmansee.
He’s hit safely in five of seven games this summer for Joplin, going 6 for 16 during that stretch at the dish.
“I actually like the wood bat,” Woodmansee said. “I think it feels better in my hands. The ball definitely doesn’t go quite as far, so you have to barrel up more baseballs.”
Woodmansee has split time between both corner outfield spots for the Outlaws. He said the biggest focal points defensively have been to improve reading balls off the bat, knowing where to throw the ball and being heads up with situational stuff the game’s thrown his way.
Joplin Outlaws manager Gonzalo Gonzalez said Woodmansee has made an impact on the team in more ways than one.
“Woody’s a great kid,” Gonzalez said. “He works his butt off. One thing I appreciate about Woody is he’s a team player. I know he hasn’t had the opportunities he’s really wanted this year, but every time he’s gotten opportunities, the guy has done a great job playing the game hard. He’s always diving for baseballs. He fights in two strike counts. He gets walks when he needs them and gets timely hits as well.”
Woodmansee capped a successful prep career at Webb City as a second-team All-Central Ozark Conference outfielder in 2021. The sweet-swinging lefty hitter produced a .364 average on a Cardinal team that went an impressive 26-6 and finished as the district runner-up.
As a senior, he totaled 40 hits, including 10 doubles, one triple and one home run while driving in 38 runs. Woodmansee also swiped 16 bags.
From the Webb City Cardinals to a Labette Cardinal, Woodmansee received significant time as a true freshman this spring. He hit .244 with one homer and 15 RBI in 32 games.
Woodmansee got 90 at-bats as he made the transition from the high school game to college.
“I gained a lot of knowledge and experience from seeing the field, knowing how different college ball is from high school,” Woodmansee said. “The competition is definitely different, but I felt like I got a lot of reps on the field. It made it a lot easier (joining the Outlaws) because I faced this competition throughout the spring.”
“It’s awesome to see Matt perform at that level,” said former Webb City coach Flave Darnell, who coached Woodmansee. “Matt is a very, very hard worker. I’m sure he still is. He never took a swing for granted. He’s one of our hardest workers I’ve coached. He’s an awesome kid and works his tail off to get the most out of his ability. It’s been awesome to watch him perform at the next level. He’s going to continue to get better and work harder. His work ethic is a great example for Webb City athletes.”
Woodmansee strives for consistency at the plate in his sophomore season at Labette.
Gonzalez has no doubt Woodmansee can achieve that going forward.
“I believe he will go back to Labette as a better baseball player,” Gonzalez said. “Hopefully he turns out to be one of their guys this fall and next spring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.