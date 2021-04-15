OZARK, Mo. — Webb City's baseball team was firing on all cylinders.
And it only took three innings for the Cardinals (13-2, 3-1 COC) to push across 21 runs in a rout over Ozark in a Central Ozark Conference matchup on Thursday night.
Webb City scored four runs in the opening frame, added eight tallies in the second and capped off a monstrous offensive game with nine runs in the third inning.
All nine batters contributed at least a hit for the Cardinals, spearheaded by No. 3-hole hitter Treghan Parker, who went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and six runs batted in. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning, two-run single in the second and two-run double in the third.
Matt Woodmansee also posted a 3-for-4 performance, including a double, home run and five RBI with a three-run double in the second and solo homer and RBI single in the third.
Cole Gayman, Aidan Brock, Eli Goddard and Jeremiah Leaming drove in two runs apiece.
Gayman worked all three innings and was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs (four earned). He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four.
Webb City plays at St. Mary's Colgan at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
