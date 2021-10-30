Both Webb City cross country teams are headed back to state.
With second-place team finishes in the boys and girls races, the Cardinals qualified their entire teams for state on Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 cross country meet at Bolivar Municipal Golf Course.
The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for state.
The Webb City boys were edged out by only five points by Willard, which claimed the team title with 74 points. West Plains claimed the girls title with a score of 31, while the Cardinals posted a score of 85.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “After doing some analysis with our gaps, I think we can be a little bit better in some areas, but overall, we had great effort. The kids had good attitudes and took advantage of a big moment. Some other athletes we know didn’t have the best day, but we try to pride ourselves on being our best in the biggest moment and on the biggest stage. Our kids did a great job of that.”
Rolla’s Nathanael Pohlsander secured the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds. Bolivar’s Cale Thiessen was the runner-up, while Jefferson City’s Thomas Roehl took third and Willard’s Thomas Shuster came in fourth.
Webb City was led by Dustin Brockmiller, who placed fifth with a time of 16:47. Teammates Roman Borboa (16:57) and Evan Stevens (16:58) took seventh and eighth place, respectively.
Jose Banda-antillon finished 28th for the Cardinals. Blake Vaughan came in 33rd for Webb City, and Mason Hedger placed 36th.
“Our No. 1 kid Roman was sick all week, so he showed a lot of grit and determination to be our No. 2 guy today,” Miller said. “I’m really proud of him for that. I know he will be healthy next week and run a little bit better. Evan, our sophomore and No. 3 kid, has been coming on each week. Dustin has been rock solid for us all year long. He focuses really well and is just a tough kid, who performs consistently for us. For him to keep doing what he is doing and for the other two to be right there and have room for improvement, it’s very exciting.”
In the girls race, Webb City was headlined by Abigail Street and Riley Hawkins, who placed third and fourth, respectively. Street crossed the finish line in 19:48 and only seven seconds separated Hawkins from her teammate.
West Plains’ Jordan Kantola beat teammate Jayna Gunter by two seconds to win the race with a time of 19:37.
“Riley went through a little bit of adversity this week and was playing a game and stepped funny last Friday,” Miller said. “We thought she might have a stress fracture, so we held her out and held her out. We thought it was either a stress fracture or a sprain. But for her to go from not getting to train normally and uncertainty of whether she would get to run or not, I was really proud of the way she came out and competed.
“Abi is just a tough kid. Super focused for us. She came out and competed against some of the best in the state today and held her own. For our girls to perform like that, I was really pleased with that.”
Also for the Cardinals, Alanna Bundy finished in 18th, while Isabelle Lopez came in 31st. Emily Countryman (36th), Lauren Kuechler (64th) and Elliett Capron (71st) competed for Webb City as well.
The Class 4 state meet is set for Friday in Columbia.
“Our back-end has struggled some off and on, but we are putting the pieces together and running better on both sides,” Miller said. “I’m really proud of those kids, especially those that ran on the boys side. They put together a great race for us. I think our best race is yet to come and will be at the state meet when it matters most.”
CARL JUNCTION
Carl Junction finished fifth in the team standings, scoring 147 points in the girls race. The Bulldogs’ placed eighth as a team on the boys side.
Carl Junction qualified three individuals for state, as Alexis Carpenter took 22nd and Hannah Franks placed 29th in the girls race. Collin Emmert placed 10th to be the lone Bulldog qualifier on the boys side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.