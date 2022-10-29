NIXA, Mo. — It was a great day for the Webb City cross country program.
The Cardinals qualified both their boys and girls squads to the state meet with a stellar showing in the Class 4 District 2 race on Saturday at Nixa’s Inman Intermediate School.
The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for state. Webb City took third on the boys side, while the girls team was fourth.
Starting with the boys, the Cardinals’ Evans Stevens won the individual district title with a time of 15 minutes, 57 seconds. Also qualifying for state included Mason Hedger (12th), Andrew Dawson (31st), Spencer Kendall (33rd) and Ricardo Arrieta (45th).
Monett’s Julio Cruz was 10th and teammate Victor Salas was 24th, while McDonald County’s Hunter Leach took 27th. Carl Junction qualified Isaac Willoughby, who finished 25th.
On the girls side, Webb City’s Abigail Street was also the individual district champion. She finished first with a time of 18:53.
Street’s teammate, Brooke Hedger, placed ninth. Also headed to state for the Cardinals includes Rachel Miller (25th), Holly Capron (33rd), Emily Countryman (36th) and Kristina Bundy (52nd).
Nevada qualified two individuals in Avery Morris (15th) and Allie Rains (29th). Monett’s Mary Jastal took 30th.
Carl Junction did not qualify an individual, but had six runners finish inside the top 51. Audrey Fletcher was 35th, followed by Alexis Carpenter (39th), Bailey Feken (40th), Klohe Burk (46th), Sadie Burchett (48th) and Marissa Newman (51st).
The 48th annual MSHSAA Cross Country Championships will run from Nov. 4-5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
