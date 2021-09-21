CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Webb City softball team's bats were booming on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cardinals (10-6, 3-2 COC) erupted for 16 hits en route to a lopsided 15-3 victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday afternoon.
Webb City did its damage early and often, scoring three runs in the opening frame while adding a combined six tallies over the middle innings to build a 9-1 advantage.
The Cardinals put the game out of reach with six runs in the seventh.
Peyton Hawkins, who homered, finished a perfect 4 for 5 with two runs driven in to lead the Cardinals' bats. Kaylyn Gilbert collected two hits, including a solo blast in the top of the third.
Ripley Shanks and Lauren Hicks collected multi-hit performances and had two RBI each. Hannah Wells went 1 for 4 with three RBI on the day.
Laney Taylor fanned seven batters over six innings of three-run ball for Webb City. Peyton Hawkins struck out the side in her only inning of work.
For Carl Junction (2-17, 0-5 COC), Hannah Cantrell led the way with a pair of hits, one RBI and a run scored. Hannah Cole took the loss for the Bulldogs.
Webb City plays at Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Carl Junction goes to Ozark.
