Webb City returns starting experience at three positions on each side of the football.
But a tradition-rich program like the Cardinals doesn’t rebuild. It reloads.
“We have seniors who are moving into starting roles,” coach John Roderique said. “But yes, we do have quite a bit more youth than we normally have, a lot of inexperience. We don’t have a lot of depth like we generally have in a lot of positions.”
Eight lettermen return from last year’s 11-2 team that sandwiched an 11-game winning streak between a season-opening 41-40 loss at Joplin and a state semifinal 24-21 home loss to Platte County.
“The best part of last year was overcoming a season-opening loss to Joplin to put ourselves in a tie for the conference title,” Roderique said. “Also winning a district championship and advancing to the semifinals.
“The most challenging thing was each day we didn’t know who was going to show up or be available for practice each day or who might be playing on Friday. We had to make adjustments to the roster and depth chart each day, each week.”
Buddy Belcher, 245-pound senior, will start at center for the third straight season, and Braeden Jackson, 270 senior, lines up beside him at guard.
Seniors Dupree Jackson and Cade Wilson are back at running back. They played the same position last season as Wilson rushed for 305 yards before being injured in the sixth game, and Jackson gained 836 yards after replacing him in the lineup.
Cohl Vaden, 160 senior, steps in at quarterback after playing wide receiver and defensive back last year.
“We’ve played him in many different positions,” Roderique said. “He’s just a really good all-around athlete, can do a lot of things. He has a really high athletic IQ. He’s practiced (at quarterback) probably throughout his whole career.”
Senior Angel Velasquez will start at a guard, and senior Christian Kinney and sophomores Nate Miller and Kole Carr are among the candidates at tackle. Senior Skyler Denton will start at one tight end, and junior Trey Roets or senior Cooper Crouch will start at the other tight end.
Several receivers will see action, Roderique said. Vaden caught 11 passes last season, most among the returning players.
The defense returns senior Brody German at tackle, senior Brentan Wilson at outside linebacker and Crouch and junior Lucas Ott at inside linebacker.
Others who saw action last season include seniors Landon Irwin-Zaldivar (lineman), Braxton Surber (defensive lineman) and Eric Fitch (defensive back-wide receiver) and junior A.J. Bash (defensive lineman).
There are also vacancies in the kicking game.
“We’ve lost some kids who quit or moved or decided not to play,” Roderique said. “Most years it takes a little while to figure it out. You don’t have all the answers going into Week 1 for sure.”
The Cardinals’ 86-man roster consists of 22 seniors, 26 juniors and 38 sophomores.
“The kids are doing a really good job,” said Roderique, who is 298-28 as he begins his 25th year as the Cardinals’ coach. “I’m proud of our work ethic. It’s enjoyable seeing the kids showing up every day and working hard. A lot of them are in more significant roles than they have been, especially in the senior group. I feel like we’re going to be better in some places than we were last year. Other places, it’s yet to be seen.
“We are replacing many multi-year starters in several positions. That’s a very tough thing to do. We will need to become an experienced team early. ... Our expectations are the same. We wish to compete in the COC and our district, and we want to improve from start to finish.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — Joplin
Sept. 10 — at Neosho
Sept. 17 — Republic
Sept. 24 — at Carthage
Oct. 1 — at Carl Junction
Oct. 8 — Branson
Oct. 15 — at Nixa
Oct. 22 — Ozark
Oct. 29 — at Willard
2020 RESULTS
Joplin 41, Webb City 40
Webb City 45, Neosho 0
Webb City 49, Republic 28
Webb City 38, Kickapoo 10
Webb City 28, Carl Junction 14
Webb City 35, Branson 7
Webb City 28, Nixa 0
Webb City 48, Ozark 13
Webb City 55, Willard 0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Webb City 49, Ozark 28
Webb City 42, Carthage 21
STATE PLAYOFFS
Webb City 42, Lebanon 14
Platte County 24, Webb City 21
WEBB CITY ROSTER
SENIORS: Buddy Belcher, 245 OL; Aidan Brock, 195 DL; Houston Collard, 165 TE-LB; Cooper Crouch, 210 TE; Skyler Denton, 200 TE; Baylor Dickinson, 160 WR; Kane Ely, 200 OL; Eric Fitch, 165 WR-DB; Brody German, 230 DL; Keegan Holloway, 175 LB; Josh Howard, 165 WR; Braeden Jackson, 270 OL; Dupree Jackson, 155 RB-DB; Christian Kinney, 250 OL; Austin McGuirk, 240 OL; Gavin Stowell, 180 RB-OLB; Braxton Surber, 205 DL; Brett Thompson, 215 DL; Cohl Vaden, 160 QB; Angel Velasquez, 250 OL; Brentan Wilson, 170 DB; Cade Wilson, 170 RB.
JUNIORS: Aidan Alberty, 160 RB; Justin Allen, 165 LB; Ethan Baird, 160 RB; A.J. Bash, 215 DL; Gage Chapman, 160 QB; Braedan Christian, 230 OL; Cy Darnell, 165 RB-LB; Kaylor Darnell, 175 DB; McQuade Eilenstein, 170 LB; Colton Gordon, 180 RB-LB; William Hayes, 165 WR-DB; Kenley Hood, 170 WR-LB; Landon Johnson, 180 QB-OLB; Eli Miller, 175 WR-LB; Joey Morris, 185 LB; Thomas Mouser, 280 OL; Lucas Ott, 215 LB; Killian Roderiguez, 165 RB; Trey Roets, 210 TE; Grayson Smith, 170 DB; Max Stovern, 195 RB-DE; Walker Sweet, 190 DB; Dalton Thurlo, 200 OL; Trent Walrod, 210 DE; Dante Washington, 165 WR-DB; Billy Wolfe, 200 WR-LB.
SOPHOMORES: Brett Beecham, 175 OLB; Aaron Bell, 170 DB; Cooper Boyd, 160 WR; Max Bradley, 205 OL; Christian Brock, 185 LB; Steven Brown, 165 WR-DB; Kole Carr, 270 OL; Cole Cavitt, 190 WR-DB; Bronson Collard, 180 LB; Bryce Dickinson, 170 RB-DE; Jordan Dickinson, 180 WR; Barron Duda, 170 QB; Breckin Galardo, 175 RB; Connor Gayman, 175 FS; Dakota Harms, 210 OL; Roman Hart, 200 LB; Will Headrick, 155 RB-DB; Cooper Heilbrun, 185 DE; Dylan Henson, 250 DL; Jordan Howard, 180 LB; Shaun Hunt, 230 OL-DL; Nathan Jacks, 180 OL; Omari Jackson, 175 RB-OLB; Jace Jones, 220 DE; Brett Korth, 180 OLB; Tucker Liberatore, 195 OL-LB; Antonio Lizcano, 220 OL; Declan Long, 165 TE-OLB; Payton Marshall, 160 WR-DB; Jordan Mason, 185 TE-DE; Braden McKee, 170 QB; Nate Miller, 230 OL-DL; Hunter Shull, 180 OL; Jonah Spieker, 195 TE-OLB; Colton Taylor, 145 OLB; Drew VonderHaar, 200 TE; Brayden Waggoner, 190 OL-DL; Rowdy Webb, 190 DE.
