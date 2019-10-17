CARTHAGE, Mo. — Webb City’s bats had been mostly kept silent through four innings on Thursday night.
But once the bottom of the fifth arrived, the Cardinals finally made some noise.
Top-seeded Webb City rode a pair of fifth-inning home runs and some late insurance to a 7-2 come-from-behind win over fifth-seeded Carthage in a semifinal contest of the Class 4 District 11 softball tournament at Fair Acres Sports Complex.
“We were a little slow with our bats early, but we were confident the girls were going to come through and get the offense going,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “And they did just that. They kept their composure and stayed together as a team.”
In the second semifinal, second-seeded Republic finished strong in a 12-4 win over third-seeded Neosho.
Webb City (19-6) and Republic (18-9) will meet for the district championship at 5 tonight.
WEBB CITY, 7-2
The Cardinals were trailing 2-0 when the game-changing bottom half of the fifth arrived.
Keira Jackson got things started by blasting a solo home run to straightaway center. Stacy Tyndall then reached on an error and Haidyn Berry launched a go-ahead, two-run home run over the fence in left field.
“I knew we needed to score those runs,” said Berry, a junior pitcher who went 2-for-3 with three RBI. “She brought the pitch right down the middle and I took it out. I just had to do what I could for my team.”
“Knowing Haidyn, I knew she was bound and determined to drive that ball somewhere,” Friend said.
After the Tigers stranded a pair of runners in the top of the sixth, the Cardinals extended their lead in the bottom half as Taylor Harris walked, Emma Welch reached on an error before Reanna Blinzler delivered a two-run single to left.
Later in the frame, Berry and Alyssa Jennings contributed run-scoring singles to make it a five-run game.
“It was really good to get some more runs there,” Friend said. “It gave us some security.”
The Tigers (13-16) were unable to rally late in the gam, and saw their season come to an end.
“It was a good game and it just got away from us at the end,” Carthage coach Mike Godfrey said. “I’m so proud of our players. They went out and competed. We can walk away from that one with no regrets.”
Berry, the lone Cardinal with multiple hits, earned the victory after limiting the Tigers to two runs on seven hits while striking out seven in a complete-game effort.
“When we were down, I told my teammates, ‘We’re not losing this game,’ “ Berry said. “I had to do my part. I was a little iffy early, but (catcher) Taylor and I eventually got on the same page.”
Carthage senior Emily Calhoon was charged with the loss, but she kept her squad in the game. Calhoon, who pitched nine scoreless innings one night earlier, allowed seven runs on five hits and struck out seven.
“Emily threw a great game and I’m proud of the way she competed,” Godfrey said.
Landry Cochran and Katie Crowe had two hits apiece for the Tigers, who scored a single tally in the second when Crowe scored from third on a wild pitch. Carthage took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth when Crowe walked and later scored on Mary Grace Richmond’s fielder’s choice.
“Carthage did a great job,” Friend said. “They were ready to play. They gave us a great game. I was just happy our girls stuck together and pulled this one out.”
Republic beat Webb City in last year’s district title game, but the Central Ozark Conference champion Cardinals topped the Tigers 4-1 in this year’s lone meeting.
REPUBLIC, 12-4
The nightcap was tied at 4 when Republic erupted for seven runs, all with two outs, in the fifth inning.
“I don’t think the final score reflects how hard we fought tonight,” Neosho coach Catie Cummins said. “It’s frustrating because they scored all those runs with two outs. We just needed to find one more out. But they put the ball in play and they hit the ball hard. We were right there until that inning.”
The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead on Sierra Jones’ bloop single in the first and a Republic error in the second. Republic’s Mara Lakey hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second, but Neosho tied it up in the third on Abbie Carpenter’s RBI groundout.
The Tigers received a sacrifice fly from Jaden Gibbs in the fourth before the Wildcats pulled even in the fifth when Jones doubled and later scored on a double steal.
“We were executing our game plan,” Cummins said. “We wanted to get bunts down and get people on base to put pressure on their defense. And we hit a lot of balls hard. We were right there.”
But Republic got the bats going in a big way in the bottom half of the frame, scoring seven runs on seven hits and a walk. Five different players drove in runs during the big inning, with Kaitlin Ragsdale’s three-run double the biggest blow. The Tigers added a run in the sixth for the final margin.
Neosho’s Kyla Daspit was charged with the loss, while Avery Romans earned the win. Jones had three hits for Neosho, while Mikayla Long added two hits.
Neosho ends the season at 16-8.
“It’s been awhile since Neosho had 16 wins,” Cummins said. “I’m really proud of our team. I think we surprised some people this year. And that’s due to the dedication and hard work of our girls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.