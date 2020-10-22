WEBB CITY, Mo — After falling short two of the last three years in the state tournament, the Webb City softball team has reversed its postseason trend and is back in the Final Four for the time since 2013.
The Cardinals (26-5) edged Bolivar (16-7) 7-3 Thursday at Cardinal Field, advancing to the Class 4 semifinals where they play against Platte County (21-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Platte City.
“We fell short the last three years, so coming out here and winning this ballgame means everything to me,” Webb City senior Haidyn Berry said. “It feels good to win, but it feels even better to win like that. It’s awesome.”
Simply put, coach Shauna Friend was in high spirits following the win.
“I’m so proud of these girls and they fought all year to get to this point — to get to the Final Four,” Friend said. “We had energy and intensity. Our dugout was in it, and they never let up.”
The powerful Webb City offense tallied seven runs on six hits against Bolivar standout pitcher Katie Brooks. Brooks, a Kansas commit, was charged with four earned runs against the Cardinals.
She entered the game having allowed a minuscule two earned runs all season — both in a 2-1 home loss to Webb City.
“I’m extremely proud of the offense,” Friend said. “They went up every at-bat and gave it all they got. They made things happen and that was our plan going in. You have to put the bat on the ball and make them work.”
Webb City grabbed the early momentum. With runners on third and second with two outs in the top of the first, Brooks threw a pitch to the backstop that scored Peyton Hawkins for the 1-0 lead.
“That was excellent baserunning,” Friend said. “She took advantage of a mistake. At this level, at this point in the season, that’s what you have to do. You have to take everything you can get.”
And the flood gates opened two innings later. It started when Berry obliterated a 1-1 offering from Brooks that went well over the right-field wall for a solo home run. That was her 17th long ball of the season and moved Webb City in sole possession of second place in the MSHSAA record book with 45 home runs in a single-season.
“I was screaming ‘See you later,’ “ Berry said. “It was an awesome feeling to hit that in the quarterfinals.”
No. 6 hitter Emalee Lamar extended the Cardinals’ advantage to 3-0 after floating a soft popup to second baseman Shae Smith that dropped and scored Hawkins. Hannah Wells then delivered a two-run single to right field for a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
In the fourth inning, Brooks helped her own cause at the plate, muscling a fastball on the inner part of the plate for a homer to right-center field.
However, Webb City answered back. Lamar produced an RBI single for a 6-1 lead. Bolivar’s No. 3 hitter Avery McClure gave the Liberators some life in the sixth, launching a two-run shot over the left-field wall to cut the lead to 6-3.
But the Cardinals answered once again in the top of the seventh when Wells hit an RBI groundout to round out Webb City’s scoring.
In the bottom of the seventh, Berry gave up a leadoff single and walked the following batter. But as Bolivar appeared to be threatening, Friend and catcher Kaylyn Gilbert went out for a mound visit. From there, Berry was dialed in.
She induced a groundout, flyout and strikeout on an elevated fastball to secure the win.
“I was flustered a little bit and KG does an awesome job calling a game for me,” Berry said. “I couldn’t be more blessed to have her behind the plate. Having a catcher like that changes the ballgame. It changes the mentality of a pitcher-catcher relationship.”
Berry allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits. The right-hander struck out 11 batters and walked one.
“She’s really throwing some of her best stuff right now,” Friend said. “I’m sure she didn’t like giving up those home runs, but overall she threw a great game to a good team.”
Of the Cardinals six hits, Alyssa Jennings and Wells combined for four of them. Bolivar managed only three hits — two were home runs.
With four teams remaining in the playoffs, the last step for Webb City is Platte County.
“The girls are pretty darn excited to be here and coaches, too,” Friend said. “We will get after it tomorrow and be ready for Saturday.”
Missouri playoffs
Class 3 State Tournament
Thursday’s Results
Webb City 7, Bolivar 3
Platte County 3, Grain Valley 1
Webster Groves 5, Farmington 1
Rockwood Summit 16, Fort Zumwalt South 9
Saturday’s Games
Webb City (26-5) at Platte County (21-1), 2 p.m.
Webster Groves (14-2) at Rockwood Summit (11-3), 2:30 p.m.
