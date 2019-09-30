If you ask John Roderique, he’ll tell you his Webb City Cardinals just put together their most complete game of the season.
And they did it against their rivals.
In a clash between state-ranked foes, Webb City rode big plays in all three phases of the game en route to a convincing 32-7 win at Carthage on Friday in Central Ozark Conference prep football action at David Haffner Stadium.
“Knowing how good Carthage is, that was a quality win for us,” Roderique said on Monday. “We had a lot of guys make great plays. The game featured a little bit of everything. Both teams had some things that didn’t go their way. We had some unfortunate penalties that stopped drives and we had a punt blocked. But we did a good job of overcoming those things. Our kids showed a lot of resiliency. We kept battling.”
Webb City’s swarming defense limited Carthage’s relentless rushing attack to a single score. The Tigers had lit up the scoreboard for 55 points in back-to-back games ahead of the highly-anticipated Week 5 clash.
“That was a phenomenal job by our defense,” Roderique said. “Carthage is averaging a lot of points per game. It’s a credit to our coaches for getting the guys ready to go and to our kids for playing hard all night on the field. It was a huge night for us defensively. I can’t say enough about how well our defense played.”
Carthage hadn’t been held to seven points since the 2017 season.
A game-changing swing took place at the end of the first half. With the game tied at seven, Webb City’s Trenten Thompson blocked a Carthage field goal attempt, with Sergio Perez scooping up the ball and running to the 10-yard line.
After a penalty on the Tigers, Webb City had the ball on the 5-yard with time on the clock. That’s when Kade Hicks maneuvered his way into the end zone to give the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish.
“Sergio make a big play and then it was a tremendous effort by Kade Hicks to get the ball into the end zone,” Roderique said.
Webb City scored 19 unanswered points in the second half.
“Our defense continued its great play in the second half and then our offense started to get on track,” Roderique said. “We made a couple little adjustments offensively, but we just continued to go right at them. We cleaned a few things up and we were able to hit a few big plays. We didn’t turn the ball over and that was huge for our offense.”
After coming up with a key defensive stop in the third quarter, Webb City orchestrated a seven-play, 99-yard drive late the period that was capped by a 60-yard touchdown sprint by Devrin Weathers.
“When you have your back against the wall like that, you just want to get some breathing room,” Roderique said of starting the series deep on the 1-yard line. “We were able to put some plays together and then hit a big one with Devrin. That sparked us.”
The Cardinals added a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
“The biggest thing for us is we feel like we’re better than we were last week and we’re better than we were two weeks ago,” Roderique said. “We’re making progress as a football team.”
THIS ‘N THAT
Webb City had 412 yards of offense, 295 rushing and 117 passing. Carthage had 278 yards, 216 rushing and 62 passing. The Cardinals did not commit a turnover, while Carthage had two, a fumble and an interception.
Ruben Lenker made 11 tackles and Perez had eight to lead the Webb City defense. Lenker and Thompson both recorded sacks, while Tanner Rogers had an interception.
Webb City was penalized seven times for 85 yards and Carthage was flagged eight times for 75.
Ranked second in Class 4, Webb City (4-1) hosts Willard (2-3) this Friday for homecoming. Now ranked fourth in Class 5, Carthage (3-2) will look to bounce back at Branson (1-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.