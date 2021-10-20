A never-say-die attitude propelled the Webb City softball team to its fourth district title in coach Shauna Friend’s seven years at the helm.
Down to their final out in the top of the seventh inning, Missouri Southern commit Peyton Hawkins laced a go-ahead, two-run single up the middle as the Cardinals (17-12) rallied past the Mustangs 3-2 last Friday at the Neosho Athletic Complex.
“The girls were just very determined,” Friend said. “They had a goal in mind. It just didn’t seem like anything was going to stop them.”
The celebration is over — at least for now.
Webb City is set to travel to Rolla (29-8) for a Class 4 state quarterfinal matchup at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Bulldogs blanked Capital City 3-0 to secure their district championship last week.
And the two foes do have familiarity with each other. The Bulldogs edged the Cardinals by a 5-3 score on Sept. 13 in Rolla. Webb City tallied eight hits and Rolla had seven, while Hawkins went deep for the Cardinals and Keira Chrisco for the Bulldogs.
Webb City pitcher Laney Taylor struck out three batters and walked three. Rolla’s Madison Hamby fanned 11 and walked two.
The difference in that early season contest proved to be a three-run sixth for the Bulldogs.
“They are just a solid team,” Friend said. “Good pitching. Good hitting. Good defense. I don’t really know of any weaknesses they have, but we plan to go out and play a good game. We just need to focus on finding good pitches to hit. That’s one thing we have talked about offensively.
“We need to continue to stay on top of our game. We have preached to them all year that the time to peak is in October for the postseason. I feel like the girls are doing that. We hope to continue to keep playing our best ball.”
Last year at this time, Webb City was preparing to face Bolivar in the state quarterfinals. The Cardinals beat the Liberators 7-3 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2013.
Webb City has six starters batting at least .315 or higher, led by outfielder Hannah Wells (.406), catcher Kaylyn Gilbert (.404 with seven homers and 24 RBI), Hawkins (.396 with six home runs and 29 RBI), Emalee Lamar (.337 with five long balls and 27 driven in), Morgan Brannon (.318) and Ripley Shanks (.316).
Taylor has compiled a 13-11 record with a 3.96 ERA. In 139 innings of work, the righty has fanned 70 batters.
After the victory over Bolivar last year, Webb City dominated Platte County 10-2 in the semifinals. The Cardinals’ magical run ended with a 5-4 setback to Webster Groves in a thrilling state championship game that went eight innings.
That game still lingers in the minds of Webb City’s eight seniors, who played crucial roles on that 2020 squad.
“They absolutely want to get back to the state championship,” Friend said. “That’s what they put on their T-shirts is unfinished business (before the season). They were there last year and knew how close they were to that state championship. The majority of the seniors we have were in that ballgame. They know what it is all about. We are definitely hungry to get back there.”
