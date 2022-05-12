WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s baseball team had a robust day at the plate.
The Cardinals strung together 15 hits as they went on to claim a lopsided 14-4 triumph over St. Mary’s Colgan in their regular-season finale on Thursday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City enters playoff action with a 16-15 overall record.
Colgan struck first with four runs in the top of the second. But the Cardinals closed with a casual 14 unanswered runs to earn the run-rule victory.
In total, five different Webb City players finished with multi-hit performances. Shortstop Cy Darnell, the son of Missouri Southern baseball coach Bryce Darnell, had a dynamic day as he went 4 for 5 and finished a home run shy of the cycle.
The junior shortstop, who tripled twice and doubled once, drove in three runs and scored three times. Jeremiah Leaming and Williams Hayes added two hits and two RBI apiece, while Brantley Carter and Aidan Brock notched two hits and drove in runs each.
Eric Fitch finished with two RBI, two runs scored and one hit.
Starter Gavin Stowell took a no-decision after 1 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on one hit while walking two and striking out one batter.
In relief, Gage Chapman picked up the victory after hurling 2 2/3 innings of one-run baseball. He fanned two batters and issued two free passes.
Fitch finished it off with two shutout frames for the Cardinals.
Second-seeded Webb City plays seventh-seeded Grandview at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals hosted at Neosho’s Roy B. Shaver Field.
