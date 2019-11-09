COLUMBIA, Mo. — Webb City’s Joseph Dawson and Carthage’s Jenari Lopez both turned in all-state performances at the MSHSAA Class 4 Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
A junior, Dawson crossed the line 15th in the boys race, finishing the 5K in 15 minutes, 51 seconds.
According to Webb City coach Dustin Miller, Dawson is just the second Cardinal to earn all-state honors in Class 4. Ryan Riddle pulled off the feat twice.
“Joseph had the race of his life,” Miller said. “I’ve been telling him for a while to race with the big boys and he did.”
The top 25 runners are recognized as all-state.
Webb City’s Haddon Spikereit finished 70th, with Roman Borboa (72nd), Owen Weller (95th) and Parker Hansen (136th) also competing for the Cardinals, who finished 11th in the team standings.
Neosho’s Kaden Cole finished 131st, while Carthage’s duo of Noah Talamantez and Mariques Strickland were 139th and 143rd, respectively.
Joplin junior Micah Bruggeman started, but did not finish.
Rockhurst’s Wesley Porter was the Class 4 state champion. A senior with family ties to Webb City, Porter toured the course in 15:07. Porter won every race he ran this season.
Raymore-Peculiar (104) and St. Louis University High (119) were the top two teams.
In the girls race, Carthage’s Lopez was the top local performer. A senior, Lopez crossed the line 22nd with a time of 19:02, earning a spot on the podium.
According to Carthage coach Andy Youngworth, Lopez is the first Carthage girl to earn all-state honors in Class 4 since 1997 and the first all-state female since Rachel Sneddon in Class 3 in 2004.
Webb City sophomore Riley Hawkins finished 64th in 19:48, while Joplin sophomore Jennalee Dunn placed 77th in 20:02. Webb City’s Mileah Metcalf was 112th (20:27).
Carolyn Ford of Rock Bridge was the medalist in 18:08. Lee’s Summit West (81) and Rock Bridge (116) were the top two teams.
CLASS 3
Lamar’s Kolin Overstreet finished 10th in the Class 3 race, crossing the line at 16:09 to earn all-state honors. A senior, Overstreet was last year’s state champion in Class 2.
Carl Junction’s Logan Carnes finished 39th, while teammate Dylan Higgins took 73rd. Lamar’s Joe Kremp placed 42nd and Mount Vernon’s Tristan Gaddis finished 61st.
The top two teams were Festus (39) and Herculaneum (73). Lamar was 11th in the standings (250).
In the Class 3 girls race, Lamar freshman Kiersten Potter finished 17th in 19:32.
Aurora’s Kaci Singer took 28th, while teammate Aubrey Boatwright finished 39th. Carl Junction’s Alanza Montez was 30th and Nevada’s Calli Beshore finished 34th. Mayson Montez of Carl Junction finished 51st and Allie Rains of Nevada was 74th.
Carl Junction’s girls finished 10th in the team standings. The top two teams were MICDS (104) and DeSoto (129).
