The two have played baseball, basketball and football together their entire lives.
Now Webb City’s “dynamic duo” is set to officially take their talents to the diamond at Missouri Southern.
Cole Gayman and Treghan Parker signed their letters of intent to play college baseball on Wednesday, ensuring the duo will remain together for at least another four years. Gayman will take the mound for the Lions while Parker will be positioned at second base.
“We have grown up together in every sport and we have always done it all together,” Gayman said. “It will be fun to play a college sport together. Honestly, the dynamic duo nickname kind of stuck with us growing up.”
"We have always carried that," Parker added. "We just thought it was funny to start calling us that."
The seniors have one baseball season left at Webb City before they go from being coached by Flave Darnell to his older brother, Bryce. On top of that, the duo won’t have to go too far down the road.
"I'm very excited to get to spend college with him," Parker said. "I'm looking forward to it. We have grown up together, so just keeping that going and having somebody there to go through college with. It's really something I'm looking forward to."
Gayman is a right-handed pitcher and underwent Tommy John surgery a little over a year ago, thus wiping out his junior season in football and baseball. He traveled to a Springfield rehab facility twice a week for four months to work his way back from the procedure.
And Gayman said he came back from the process stronger than his pre-surgery form.
“It kind of showed last year because just from the summer and the year before — I already gained a couple of miles per hour just a couple of months after I finished rehab,” Gayman said. “As soon as I got cleared, I actually gained a couple of (miles per hour) on my fastball.”
Gayman said last summer he topped out at 86 mph on his heater, a 3 mph improvement from where he was in 2019. He’s also excited for the next chapter of his life following his career as a Cardinal.
“I’ve always wanted to play at Southern,” Gayman said. “My brother played there before me. Ever since I went there, the coaches and everything — it was just I wanted to go there.”
Parker did not play his junior season due to COVID-19. But the infielder entered last spring as a first-team Central Ozark Conference honoree, hitting .420 with four doubles and four triples in 2019.
He said he was drawn to Southern because of its local roots to Webb City and hopes his skill-set will immediately translate to college baseball.
"I'll be a hard-worker and a good teammate," Parker said. "Hopefully, I'll be able to make an impact my first year. If not, I'll make an impact in practice and I think that competitiveness will help. That's what I will bring to the table. I've always liked their program and they have always been fun to watch around here.
"I'm just looking forward to playing local and competing for a championship."
Get used to seeing the dynamic duo at Warren Turner Field over the next few years. It certainly didn’t take much persuading to keep them intact.
In fact, Gayman went on his official visit to Southern a day before Parker and knew right away that was the destination for him. All he had to do was convince one of his closest friends to follow suit.
“He texts me right after he called the coach and committed,” Gayman said. “I was like ‘Let’s go. It’s really going to happen now.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.