Webb City's Kabala moves to running back for senior year

From the earliest stages of his gridiron career, from youth football to junior high, Terrell Kabala was taking handoffs, dodging defenders and displaying his talents from the running back position.
And now, after three stellar seasons at wide receiver at Webb City High School, Kabala is returning to his roots.
Taking on a new role for his final prep campaign, Kabala will be playing running back this fall for the Southwest Missouri perennial power.
With that, the senior standout will be ending his football career playing the same position where he first got his start.
“It feels good to be playing running back again and filling that spot because I played there from third grade through eighth grade,” Kabala said. “I just want to make plays for the team.”
Webb City coach John Roderique noted it wasn’t a difficult decision to move the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Kabala to the backfield.
“It was something we talked about during the offseason and I think it’s something he’s excited about,” Roderique said. “Terrell’s really talented and he’s a natural fit there. He’s a strong kid and a physical runner.”
The athletic Kabala and speedy junior Devrin Weathers will look to lead the Cardinals’ ground attack as a dynamic duo.
“I think that’s a pretty good 1-2 punch for us,” Roderique said. “And we’ve got a couple of others, too. Dillon Harlen and Sergio Perez both do a good job, so we’ve got some depth there for sure.”
Kabala played a major role on both sides of the ball as the Cardinals went 13-1 last year and advanced to the Class 4 semifinals.
Kabala hauled in 19 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns last year, earning all-COC honors. He added 66 yards on kick returns and 33 on punt returns.
An all-conference and all-state defensive back, Kabala made 40 tackles and grabbed two interceptions last season, returning picks both for touchdowns.
Kabala was limited to eight games as a sophomore due to a knee injury. One of his season highlights was an 80-yard touchdown. Of course, the Cardinals went undefeated and won the Class 4 title that season.
Kabala played in nine games as a freshman, recording 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns on a team that went 9-4 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
This will be Kabala’s last season on the football field, as he’s verbally committed to play basketball at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Kabala noted the expectations are extremely high once again for the Cardinals, who open the season at Carl Junction on Friday.
“It’s my senior year, so I’m trying to take everything slowly,” Kabala said. “I want it to last as long as possible. I just want to have fun and make memories. And hopefully we’ll win a state title.”
