Terrell Kabala’s senior season on the hardwood has yet to begin, as the multi-sport standout is finishing up his career on the gridiron for the Webb City Cardinals.
But when Kabala does take the court this winter, he’ll no longer have to worry about impressing college coaches or taking campus visits, as his future plans are now set.
Kabala signed a letter of intent on Friday to play basketball at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Lone Star Conference.
“I feel like there’s a weight lifted off my shoulders with this decision,” Kabala said after putting pen to paper inside the Cardinal Dome. “Everything’s set in place now for me.”
Kabala said Lions coach Jim Boone and his staff won him over.
“I really loved the coaches,” Kabala said. “The way they recruited me was enjoyable. They stayed in contact with me from the start. And it was a beautiful campus.”
A 6-2, 200-pound point guard who has been a varsity performer since his freshman year, Kabala has earned all-district and all-conference recognition ahead of his senior season.
“I’m really happy for Terrell,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “I know playing college basketball is something he’s dreamed about. This is something he’s worked hard for. He’s persevered through an injury and he’s put in a lot of hours in the gym. I think they’re getting a really good player and I think he can make an impact as a freshman.”
Contributing at UAFS as a true freshman is a goal for Kabala.
“It’s a whole different level going from high school to college, so I’ll see how it goes,” Kabala said.
Kabala is getting a late start to the hoops season, as he is a key performer on Webb City’s football team that will host Ladue in a Class 4 semifinal at 1 this afternoon. An all-state and all-conference defensive back who is standing out at running back this fall, Kabala chose basketball over football.
“My love for basketball really came out during high school,” said Kabala, who honed his skills during the summer with the Victory Ministry AAU team.
Kabala noted the Cardinals will have the goals set high on the hardwood this winter.
“We have a nice group coming back this year and I think we’ll be fun to watch,” he said. “I’m just really excited for my senior season.”
Kabala isn’t the only local standout headed to Arkansas-Fort Smith, as Nevada 6-6 senior forward Dalton Gayman also recently signed with the Lions.
