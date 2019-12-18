WEBB CITY, Mo. — Octavia Duncan started to believe she was capable of taking her track and field career to the next level near the end of her freshman year at Webb City High School.
Less than three years later, the Cardinals’ shot put and discus standout saw that belief become a reality.
Duncan, a three-time state medalist heading into her senior campaign, signed a letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Pittsburg State during a signing ceremony held inside the Cardinal Dome on Wednesday.
“I think it was my freshman year at state when I felt like I could continue my track and field career at the next level,” Duncan said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is something I could be pretty good at and have potential in.’ And then getting to go back to state my sophomore and junior year, that was definitely a big turn.
“It’s a relief to have the recruiting process behind me. I was really nervous, and the whole process I was like, ‘Where am I gonna go? Where am I gonna go?’ Now that I’ve chosen, I’m super excited and I’m just glad that it’s out of the way.”
Duncan placed fourth at the state meet in the shot put as a sophomore and a junior. She also placed sixth in the discus her junior year — her first year to compete in the event.
She’ll be joining a PSU program that’s claimed the last three MIAA indoor team championships and is ranked No. 1 in the conference in the current season.
“I had a great, great community that encouraged me to go there,” Duncan said. “And also, the people there and the atmosphere there were just so homely and amazing. My parents really helped (throughout the recruitment process). And the coach there, my coach here and my teammates were all really excited about it.”
Duncan plans to compete in the shot and the discus at PSU and potentially compete in the hammer throw and weight throw.
