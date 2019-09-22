Haddon Spikereit was unable to unleash his patented late kick, but the Webb City senior was still the top local finisher in the large school division at the Southern Stampede on a windy and overcast Saturday morning at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the Missouri Southern campus.
Spikereit finished 14th in the boys Green Division after touring the 5K course in 15 minutes, 51 seconds.
“We had a hard workout a couple of days ago, so I started to feel it late in the race,” Spikereit said. “I normally push really hard on the last section of a race. I didn’t feel like I had that push today. I was going the same pace the whole time. But I was mentally ready to run this race and I thought it went pretty well.”
“Haddon did not look good on his last mile, but here 14th is not bad at all,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said, noting the event’s stellar competition. “Haddon looked heavy legged at the end, but he did a good job of fighting through it and running tough.”
In a field of 44 full teams, Webb City’s boys finished 11th in the standings. After Spikereit, Joseph Dawson finished 37th and Owen Weller crossed the line 54th, with Roman Borboa (126th) and Marcos Encarnacion (157th) the team’s fourth and fifth runners.
“I’m proud of the way the guys got out and followed the race plan,” Miller said. “We looked a little rough on the last mile, but I’m proud of this group. All of our guys competed hard today and had solid times. They’re putting in the work and I know we’re going to peak at the right time.”
Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin won the race in 15:11, with Springdale Har-Ber’s Reuben Reina finishing two seconds later.
The second local finisher was Joplin’s Evan Northcutt, who took 34th in 16:14.
“I thought Evan ran really well and I was really pleased with our team as a whole,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “I feel like we ran really well. We had 17 kids competing (boys and girls) and 12 had new personal bests today.”
Joplin’s Micah Bruggeman started, but did not finish the race.
“Micah was looking really good and he was right next to Haddon when he had some cramps that were causing him some pain,” Dixon said. “I’m sure he’ll be fine.”
Neosho’s Kaden Cole placed 53rd, while East Newton’s Jacob Bennion took 55th and Carthage’s Mariques Strickland was 58th in a race that featured nearly 400 athletes. With five runners in the top seven, Fayetteville captured the team crown.
LOPEZ TOP LOCAL FEMALE
Carthage senior Jenari Lopez was the top local finisher in the Green Division’s girls race after crossing the line 16th with a time of 19:22.
“I just tried to run relaxed,” Lopez said. “I stayed with the Webb City girl (Riley Hawkins) for the first two and a half miles, but then I just pushed myself to get up with the next group. I just wanted to keep pushing until the end. I set a new PR, so I feel pretty good.”
Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle won the race in 18:14 and Elizabeth Stinson of Liberty North was second in 18:31. Nevada’s Calli Beshore finished 19th in 19:34, while Webb City’s Hawkins finished 24th with a time of 19:45.
“Riley ran pretty well today,” Miller said. “We need her to continue to progress to be one of the top runners in the area.”
Carl Junction’s Ally Montez finished 38th, while fellow Bulldog Mayson Montez took 72nd and Joplin’s Katie Gray was 76th in a race that featured more than 300 runners.
“Katie ran really tough,” Dixon said. “She’s been looking good in practice and it was good to see her PR this early in the year.”
The top two teams were West Plains (95) and Fayetteville (113).
LOGUE LEADS AREA RUNNERS IN GOLD DIVISION
In addition to the two Green Division varsity races, there were two Gold Division races that featured mostly smaller high schools.
In the Gold boys race, Girard junior Cormick Logue took fifth in 16:32 to lead a large area contingent.
“I could have done a little better, but this is the first time this season that I’ve seen this kind of competition,” Logue said. “But that’s why we come here. This race helps prepare us for state.”
Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs took first in 15:43. Other top local finishes were Girard’s Hunter Ulbrich (14th), Southwest’s Travis Sickles (22nd), Pittsburg’s Cameron Jefferson (26th) and Galena’s Ethan Oglesby (29th). Kearney was the team champion.
In the Gold girls race, Eudora’s Riley Hiebert took first in 19:25.
Moments after crossing the line, Hiebert looked up at the spectators close by and said, “I got first, right?” When informed that she had in fact won, Hiebert replied, “I can’t believe I just did that.”
Girard’s Megan Shireman finished 23rd in 21:35 to pace area runners, while Montana Ohmart of Columbus was 35th and Allie and Ashley Marietta of St. Mary’s Colgan finished 39th and 40th, respectively. McAuley Catholic’s Gliza Damaso finished 63rd.
With four runners in the top 25, the Eudora’s girls won the team title.
