Something has to give when Webb City’s stout defense meets Carthage’s high-powered offense.
In another highly anticipated rivalry game between towns just 10 miles apart, bragging rights and sole possession of second place in the Central Ozark Conference will be on the line when kickoff arrives at 7 tonight at David Haffner Stadium in Week 5 of the prep football season.
Both teams are 3-1, as the Cardinals and Tigers both suffered closes losses to Joplin. Class 5 Carthage and Class 4 Webb City are both ranked third in their respective classes by the Missouri Media.
“This game is an opportunity to get better against a great opponent, so I’m really excited to see where our kids are at,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “We look at this game as a great challenge for our team. It should be a great game for the Joplin area. This is about as good as it gets.”
The collision between Webb City’s defense and Carthage’s offense could be described as an immovable object meeting an irresistible force.
Webb City’s defense has surrendered just 41 points in four games — 35 to Joplin and six to Neosho.
The Cardinals, who are only allowing 77 rushing yards per game after limiting Branson to 16 yards last week, have kept both Carl Junction and Branson off the scoreboard, including last Friday’s 42-0 win over the Pirates.
“Our defense has played extremely well,” Roderique said. “Offensively, we’ve been our own worst enemy at times by turning the ball over. Our offense has put our defense in some tough situations. But when a team has to go the length of the field, our defense has done a great job of making them earn it. We’re playing well against the run and the pass this year, so we feel pretty confident in our defense.”
Led by a relentless rushing attack, Carthage has put up 55 points in back-to-back home games. The Tigers are averaging 500 yards of offense per game, with 389 rushing and 111 passing.
“There’s no question their offense will test our defense,” Roderique said. “They have a great system and they can get a lot of different kids involved with the run and the pass. They’ve been run-heavy this year and they’ve been very good at it. They’ll show a lot of different formations and sets. They make you play balanced. If you don’t line up right, they’ll make you pay for it.”
Carthage is led by quarterback Patrick Carlton, a junior who has ran for 566 yards and passed for 446. The Tiger defense is allowing 250 yards of offense per game.
“They’re a physical team on both sides of the ball,” Roderique said of the Tigers. “That’s one thing that stands out to me. They’re well-coached and they obviously have good players.”
Ahead of the program’s first trip to Haffner Stadium, Webb City has outscored its last two opponents 76-6. The Cardinals are averaging 256 rushing yards and 79 passing per game. Terrell Kabala and Devrin Weathers have recorded 273 and 227 rushing yards, respectively, this season. Webb City’s leaders in tackles are Sergio Perez (25), Trenten Thompson (21), Brayden Bond (19) and Gavin Surber (19).
Roderique said his team's keys to success are simple.
“The line of scrimmage will be huge this week, as it is every week,” Roderique said. “Up front, Carthage is probably as good as anybody we’ll play. Our offense needs to sustain drives. And the field position will be critical.”
NOTES: In last year’s meeting, Webb City rode a quick start to a 21-12 win. Both programs advanced to the semifinals of their respective classes a year ago, with both squads falling to eventual state champions. According to www.webbcityfootball.com, this will be the 109th meeting between Webb City and Carthage since 1920. Webb City leads the all-time series 61-44-3.
