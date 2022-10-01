CAMDENTON, Mo. — Webb City’s Abigail Street continues her torrid senior campaign.
Street won the girls race at the Camdenton Laker Invitational on Saturday at Ha Ha Tonka State Park. She won with a finishing time of 18 minutes, 37 seconds, beating Fulton’s Emery Mayfield by 26 seconds.
It marked Street’s third individual title so far this fall.
The Cardinals, which finished fourth in the team standings, also saw Brooke Hedger (21st), Rachel Miller (29th), Holly Capron (47th), Emily Countryman (53rd), Kristina Bundy (59th) and Hally Philpot (79th) perform.
On the boys side, Evan Stevens led Webb City. The junior finished third with a time of 15:54, trailing only Capital City’s Keion Grieve (15:40, first) and Nixa’s Mason Shank (15:43).
Andrew Dawson took 31st for the Cardinals, while Spencer Kendall was 39th, Noah Lankard was 68th and Ricardo Arrieta was 72nd.
Webb City finished seventh in the team standings.
