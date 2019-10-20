Sergio Perez is the Webb City football program’s version of a Swiss Army knife.
A versatile 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior, Perez has filled a number of roles during his time in a Webb City uniform, utilizing his wide range of physical tools to contribute in all facets of the game.
In three varsity campaigns, Perez has contributed nicely at kicker, running back and linebacker.
“If this team needs me somewhere, I’ll play that position regardless if I like it or not,” Perez said after his team’s 65-0 victory over Ozark on Friday night. “If this team needs anything from me, I’m there for them.”
Now standing out at linebacker in his final prep campaign, Perez is playing a crucial role for the Cardinals, who are 7-1 on the season, on top of the Class 4 District 6 standings and ranked second in their classification by the Missouri Media.
Longtime Webb City coach John Roderique noted Perez does a little bit of everything and is ready for anything that may be asked of him, just like a multipurpose tool.
“Sergio is probably the most unselfish kid on the team,” Roderique said. “Talk about a utility player. He’s a very versatile kid. He’ll play wherever he’s asked. He’s accepted some different roles during his career. And you need guys like that to be successful.”
Throughout the fall, Webb City’s defense has been described as fast and physical.
Those two words could also sum up Perez, who has recorded 57 tackles and four sacks for a Webb City defense that has surrendered only 75 points in eight games, a 9.4 per game average.
“I love playing linebacker,” Perez said. “I try to give it my all on every play. I just love to hit and make them feel it and make them wake up sore the next morning.”
Perez made 12 tackles in the 49-21 Week 6 triumph over Willard, had seven more in a 49-6 victory at Republic in Week 7, and then made five in Friday’s blowout that saw the first unit watching most of the second half from the sideline.
“He’s really been a very good linebacker for us this year,” Roderique said, noting Perez plays with passion and has a motor that never stops.
Perez has also handled kicking duties at times this season and he’s recorded two rushing touchdowns, one against Joplin and another against Willard.
“Last year, he filled in at running back, and this year, we feel like we could put in there at running back at any time,” Roderique said. “He plays a big role in the kicking game. He just makes a big impact on our team.”
As a junior, Perez recorded 297 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Filling in nicely for the injured Durand Henderson, Perez scored a pair of key touchdowns in his team’s 28-27 win over Camdenton in last year’s state quarterfinals.
Perez also made 14-of-16 PAT kicks last fall after converting 57-of-63 PAT kicks and two field goals as a primary kicker during his sophomore season.
As his final prep campaign approaches its final stretch, Perez has taken on another role — team leader.
“I see everyone on the team as equal,” Perez said. “So, I don’t see myself as above anyone else. But I’m a senior, so I want to be a leader on this team.”
Perez was among the 25 senior football players who were recognized on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
“It’s crazy to win 65-0 on Senior Night,” Perez said. “It was a special night for us. I love this team. It’s my senior season and I’m just trying to enjoy every game with my teammates.”
Webb City ends the regular season on Friday at Nixa. The district tournament opener will follow one week later.
And with the postseason’s arrival, Perez and the Cardinals have a common goal — secure the program’s 15th state championship.
And of course, the versatile Perez will fill any role that’s required of him the rest of the way, just like a multipurpose tool.
“We’re chasing history,” Perez said. “We want No. 15, and I’m just trying to do my part.”
