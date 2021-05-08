WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's offense put together another well-rounded day at the plate.
In fact, the Cardinals (22-5) swept Saturday's action, defeating Hillcrest 16-6 and Harrisonville 11-1 at Chuck Barnes Field.
Game one saw Webb City score 13 runs over the middle innings to build its insurmountable lead.
Eric Fitch paced a 10-hit attack with a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate, driving in two. Shane Noel drove in four runs off a two-run triple and two sacrifice flies while Devrin Weathers added two hits and two RBI.
Noah Mitchell went five innings for the Cardinals, yielding six runs (four earned) on eight hits. He finished with six strikeouts before giving way to Jeremiah Leaming, who tossed a scoreless sixth.
In game two, Webb City blended stellar pitching and offense.
The Cardinals led 8-0 after the opening frame and never looked back. Noel and Cooper Crouch combined to throw a two-hitter in five innings.
Noel put together another big game, gong 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Aidan Brock drove in three off two base-hits while Cole Gayman had two hits and as many RBI.
Webb City plays at Aurora at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
