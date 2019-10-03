WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City secured an outright Central Ozark Conference softball crown with a 4-1 victory over Republic on Thursday night at Webb City High School.
With one conference game remaining on the slate, the Cardinals improved to 8-0 in COC play, while Republic fell to 6-2.
“This one locked up the conference, so I’m really proud of the girls,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “We knew this was a big game and it could decide the conference championship. The girls came out focused. They played like they’ve played all season.”
After the final out, there were plenty of smiles in a brief postgame celebration.
“This means a lot to us and we’re excited about it,” Webb City junior Haidyn Berry said. “We’ve been putting in so much work. I’m proud of my girls.”
Berry played a key role in her team’s biggest win of the season, earning the pitching victory while also coming up big at the plate. In the circle, the right-handed Berry struck out 13, scattered six hits and gave up just one run in a stellar complete-game effort.
“My riseball and changeup were both working for me today,” Berry said.
“Haidyn was lights out on the rubber,” Friend said. “She threw a very good game against a good team.”
At the plate, Berry went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Keira Jackson and Reanna Blinzler added two hits apiece for the Cardinals, who improved to 15-3 overall.
Kaitlin Ragsdale and Riley Laub had two hits apiece for Republic (12-7). Avery Romans took the loss. Three errors in the field hurt the Tigers.
Republic pushed across a single tally in the top of the first as Ragsdale tripled to center and later scored on AJ Fenske’s single into left.
Webb City tied it up in the bottom half of the first when Jackson tripled and came home on an error.
The Cardinals went ahead for good in the third.
Peyton Hawkins singled and Jackson moved her over with a bunt. After an out, Alyssa Jennings reached on an error. After a fielder’s choice off the bat of Stacy Tyndall, the Cardinals had two on with two outs. Berry then delivered a game-changing, two-run double to right for a 3-1 cushion.
The hosts added an insurance run in the fourth as Jennings drove in a run with an single into left.
“We hit the ball hard all game,” Friend said. “I feel real good about how we’re swinging it.”
Republic made things interesting in the seventh as the Tigers had two on and no outs after back-to-back singles by Fenske and Laub. That prompted Friend to come out of the dugout for a meeting inside the circle.
“We just wanted to make sure we kept our composure and we reminded them we just needed three more outs,” Friend said.
After the stoppage, Berry struck out the next three batters on 10 pitches to secure the win.
“We just had to trust each other and do what we had to do,” Berry said.
Webb City will compete at the Blue Springs Tournament today and Saturday.
“We’ll see good competition this weekend and I think it will be good for us,” Friend said.
The Cardinals will look to complete an undefeated run through COC play on Tuesday at Carthage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.